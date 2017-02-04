Quantcast

Disaster drill in Bossier City involves first responders, Navy - KTBS.com - Shreveport, LA News, Weather and Sports

Disaster drill in Bossier City involves first responders, Navy

Posted: Updated:
Disaster drill, U.S. Naval Operational Support Center, Bossier City, LA Disaster drill, U.S. Naval Operational Support Center, Bossier City, LA
Bossier -

    Early this morning - Bossier first responders got in on a disaster drill that even involved a fake gunman.

    The scenario started off with an explosive device that later went off. 

    Along with first  responders, "Bossier Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness" helped the "U.S. Naval Operational Support Center" in this drill  that simulated gunfire, smoke, and realistic response from the police and fire departments. 

    About half a dozen cars were there. 

   "It's all basically to put the personnel here to the test," says Mark Natale, Public Information Officer for Bossier City. "Also our first responders get a chance to train, which is something that all agencies in Bossier City do together quite often."

    Bossier police say there will be more exercises like this to come.





  • KTBS 3 News Tips

    Send your news tip or story idea to the KTBS 3 Newsroom.  Enter your email address below to get started.

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thank you for your submission to KTBS 3 News.  A member of our staff may contact you for more information.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Confederate flag at North Desoto High

    Confederate flag at North Desoto High

    Monday, May 8 2017 8:34 PM EDT2017-05-09 00:34:28 GMT
    Bobby Bloxom Jr.'s parents say their son and other boys drove to North Desoto High School with confederate flags sticking out of their cars on May 4th. They say they did it to celebrate younger brother Connor Bloxom's birthday as proud southerners. Bobby Bloxom Sr. says the boys didn't bring the flags that say "redneck" inside the school, instead they were planning to take them down and hide them in their cars for the rest of the day as he instructed them. He says that's wh...
    Bobby Bloxom Jr.'s parents say their son and other boys drove to North Desoto High School with confederate flags sticking out of their cars on May 4th. They say they did it to celebrate younger brother Connor Bloxom's birthday as proud southerners. Bobby Bloxom Sr. says the boys didn't bring the flags that say "redneck" inside the school, instead they were planning to take them down and hide them in their cars for the rest of the day as he instructed them. He says that's wh...

  • Rescue dog missing after wreck on I-30

    Rescue dog missing after wreck on I-30

    Monday, May 8 2017 6:31 PM EDT2017-05-08 22:31:44 GMT

    One rescue dog is missing after a crash on Interstate 30.       

    One rescue dog is missing after a crash on Interstate 30.       

  • Texarkana, Arkansas leaders consider options to reopen Boys and Girls Club

    Texarkana, Arkansas leaders consider options to reopen Boys and Girls Club

    Monday, May 8 2017 5:37 PM EDT2017-05-08 21:37:39 GMT

    A proposal to repair and reopen the boys and girls club in Texarkana, Arkansas is gaining momentum.       

    A proposal to repair and reopen the boys and girls club in Texarkana, Arkansas is gaining momentum.       

Share Your Images
Powered by Frankly