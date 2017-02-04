Disaster drill in Bossier City involves first responders, Navy

Early this morning - Bossier first responders got in on a disaster drill that even involved a fake gunman.

The scenario started off with an explosive device that later went off.

Along with first responders, "Bossier Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness" helped the "U.S. Naval Operational Support Center" in this drill that simulated gunfire, smoke, and realistic response from the police and fire departments.

About half a dozen cars were there.

"It's all basically to put the personnel here to the test," says Mark Natale, Public Information Officer for Bossier City. "Also our first responders get a chance to train, which is something that all agencies in Bossier City do together quite often."

Bossier police say there will be more exercises like this to come.