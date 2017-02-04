Louisiana Boardwalk cracks down on safety following recent disturbances

Due to a number of disturbances involving youngsters, the Louisiana Boardwalk Outlets would like to remind everyone of a curfew after eight pm.

Just last month - gunfire broke near the boardwalk property - which is one of the reasons why law enforcement is stepping up on safety for that area.



Also being stepped up is a curfew that stops anyone under 17 from being at the boardwalk past 8 pm, unless they are with an adult.

Boardwalk General Manager, Bill McFadden, says, "Policy says that after 8 o'clock at night, anyone under the age of 17 need to be accompanied by an adult, if not, then they need to go home, and we are increasing our efforts or redoubling our efforts to enforce that curfew."

Kids breaking that curfew could have charges pressed against them by boardwalk management, and will be arrested for trespassing.

