New YMCA in Shreveport: could open by next month

One of the pools in the BHP Billiton YMCA, Shreveport, LA

A new YMCA is coming to Shreveport, and could be here by next month.

Most of the construction is already completely done.

This is a project that has been going for a year and a half now.

On today's to-do list was filling up both pools the facility has.

One for the kids, and the big one for everyone else.

CEO, Gary Lash says, "There's 700,000 gallons, it takes about 36 hours to fill it. Then we'll get it ready for opening in the near future."

You can find the new YMCA building on Knight Street.

Lash anticipates its doors opening in early March.



