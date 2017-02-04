Bossier Parish Jail Bookings 02/03/17

Monday, May 8 2017 8:34 PM EDT2017-05-09 00:34:28 GMT
Bobby Bloxom Jr.'s parents say their son and other boys drove to North Desoto High School with confederate flags sticking out of their cars on May 4th. They say they did it to celebrate younger brother Connor Bloxom's birthday as proud southerners. Bobby Bloxom Sr. says the boys didn't bring the flags that say "redneck" inside the school, instead they were planning to take them down and hide them in their cars for the rest of the day as he instructed them. He says that's wh...
Friday, May 5 2017 9:00 PM EDT2017-05-06 01:00:32 GMT
The body of a man was found in a truck in Shreveport. Police went to the intersection of Travis and Douglas streets, just west of downtown, around 5:30 a.m. They say the man had been shot in the head. Police Chief Alan Crump says investigators will look into surveillance footage - if there are any - to find out more.
