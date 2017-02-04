Quantcast

Louisiana flood victims can comment in person on state recovery - KTBS.com - Shreveport, LA News, Weather and Sports

Louisiana flood victims can comment in person on state recovery plans

Posted: Updated:
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) -

Gov. John Bel Edwards' administration is holding public meetings for victims of the March and August floods to comment on the governor's plans for spending $1.2 billion in federal rebuilding aid.

The first public meeting was held Friday in Lafayette Parish. Additional meetings are scheduled in Baton Rouge on Monday, in Ruston on Thursday, February 9th, and in Franklinton on Feb. 13.

The meeting in Ruston will be from 5:30 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. in the Lincoln Parish courthouse in the Lincoln Parish Police Jury Conference Room on the third floor.

Edwards intends to spend most of the federal block grant assistance to help homeowners with major or severe damage and without flood insurance.

Other dollars are slated for assistance to businesses, farmers and renters. A final portion of the money is planned to reimburse government agencies for their flood response expenses.

The plans need approval from federal officials.

For more information on the meetings and task force you can go to their website here.





  • KTBS 3 News Tips

    Send your news tip or story idea to the KTBS 3 Newsroom.  Enter your email address below to get started.

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thank you for your submission to KTBS 3 News.  A member of our staff may contact you for more information.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Sligo Rd. closed following bridge damage

    Sligo Rd. closed following bridge damage

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 12:05 AM EDT2017-05-09 04:05:11 GMT
    (courtesy: DOTD)(courtesy: DOTD)

    Sligo Rd. at Clover Lane is closed following a crane collapse.  

    Sligo Rd. at Clover Lane is closed following a crane collapse.  

  • Plain Dealing discuss merging Pre-K through 12th grades on one campus

    Plain Dealing discuss merging Pre-K through 12th grades on one campus

    Monday, May 8 2017 11:52 PM EDT2017-05-09 03:52:40 GMT

    Plain Dealing held a town hall meeting on Monday night to discuss the merger of all of its schools.

    Plain Dealing held a town hall meeting on Monday night to discuss the merger of all of its schools.

  • Confederate flag at North Desoto High

    Confederate flag at North Desoto High

    Monday, May 8 2017 8:34 PM EDT2017-05-09 00:34:28 GMT
    Bobby Bloxom Jr.'s parents say their son and other boys drove to North Desoto High School with confederate flags sticking out of their cars on May 4th. They say they did it to celebrate younger brother Connor Bloxom's birthday as proud southerners. Bobby Bloxom Sr. says the boys didn't bring the flags that say "redneck" inside the school, instead they were planning to take them down and hide them in their cars for the rest of the day as he instructed them. He says that's wh...
    Bobby Bloxom Jr.'s parents say their son and other boys drove to North Desoto High School with confederate flags sticking out of their cars on May 4th. They say they did it to celebrate younger brother Connor Bloxom's birthday as proud southerners. Bobby Bloxom Sr. says the boys didn't bring the flags that say "redneck" inside the school, instead they were planning to take them down and hide them in their cars for the rest of the day as he instructed them. He says that's wh...
Share Your Images
Powered by Frankly