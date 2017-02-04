Krewe of Centaur celebrates with their Grand Bal

Monday, May 8 2017 11:49 PM EDT2017-05-09 03:49:46 GMT
Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator remains highly critical of the Elio Motors deal and he sounded off on 710 KEEL news radio Monday morning and Prator pointed fingers at several unnamed Caddo Commissioners. "Well I don't want to say who and what, but somebody that made the decision. Somebody at the commission level that was doing it, a number of commissioners. I mean crap, look who's gonna buy a little 3-wheeler motorcycle car anyway to begin with?" said Sheriff Prator.
Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator remains highly critical of the Elio Motors deal and he sounded off on 710 KEEL news radio Monday morning and Prator pointed fingers at several unnamed Caddo Commissioners. "Well I don't want to say who and what, but somebody that made the decision. Somebody at the commission level that was doing it, a number of commissioners. I mean crap, look who's gonna buy a little 3-wheeler motorcycle car anyway to begin with?" said Sheriff Prator.
Monday, May 8 2017 8:46 PM EDT2017-05-09 00:46:37 GMT
The long awaited US Hwy. 84 bridge that connects Logansport and Joaquin, TX. is finally complete. Planning and construction of these bridges date back to the 1980s. They cost a total of $24 million dollars to build. On Monday, local, state, and federal officials came together to celebrate the completion of the bridges. Louisiana Department of Transportation's Secretary, Dr. Shawn Wilson says the two bridges will help e...
The long awaited US Hwy. 84 bridge that connects Logansport and Joaquin, TX. is finally complete. Planning and construction of these bridges date back to the 1980s. They cost a total of $24 million dollars to build. On Monday, local, state, and federal officials came together to celebrate the completion of the bridges. Louisiana Department of Transportation's Secretary, Dr. Shawn Wilson says the two bridges will help e...
Monday, May 8 2017 7:53 PM EDT2017-05-08 23:53:49 GMT
His name is Rivers. He's nine years old and he reminds of the fellow in the flight suit of someone he use to know. It was the early 1980's, that Mitch McAllister saw what we all saw yesterday and caught the fever to fly.
His name is Rivers. He's nine years old and he reminds of the fellow in the flight suit of someone he use to know. It was the early 1980's, that Mitch McAllister saw what we all saw yesterday and caught the fever to fly.
Monday, May 8 2017 11:49 PM EDT2017-05-09 03:49:46 GMT
Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator remains highly critical of the Elio Motors deal and he sounded off on 710 KEEL news radio Monday morning and Prator pointed fingers at several unnamed Caddo Commissioners. "Well I don't want to say who and what, but somebody that made the decision. Somebody at the commission level that was doing it, a number of commissioners. I mean crap, look who's gonna buy a little 3-wheeler motorcycle car anyway to begin with?" said Sheriff Prator.
Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator remains highly critical of the Elio Motors deal and he sounded off on 710 KEEL news radio Monday morning and Prator pointed fingers at several unnamed Caddo Commissioners. "Well I don't want to say who and what, but somebody that made the decision. Somebody at the commission level that was doing it, a number of commissioners. I mean crap, look who's gonna buy a little 3-wheeler motorcycle car anyway to begin with?" said Sheriff Prator.
Monday, May 8 2017 5:52 PM EDT2017-05-08 21:52:58 GMT
Job-hungry Caddo Parish in for a rude awakening. Three years ago Elio Motors promised to put 15-hundred people to work, building its quirky three-wheel car at the old General Motors plant. But it's looking more and more like those jobs aren't coming and Elio could fold.
Job-hungry Caddo Parish in for a rude awakening. Three years ago Elio Motors promised to put 15-hundred people to work, building its quirky three-wheel car at the old General Motors plant. But it's looking more and more like those jobs aren't coming and Elio could fold.
Monday, May 8 2017 2:23 PM EDT2017-05-08 18:23:02 GMT
Do you have a food allergy? You're not alone. 15 million other Americans have allergic reactions to some types of food. Think this is pretty dangerous? It is. Food allergy reactions account for about 30,000 emergency room visits every year.
Do you have a food allergy? You're not alone. 15 million other Americans have allergic reactions to some types of food. Think this is pretty dangerous? It is. Food allergy reactions account for about 30,000 emergency room visits every year.
Sunday, May 7 2017 11:05 PM EDT2017-05-08 03:05:30 GMT
Tornadoes are one of nature's most violent storms. In an average year, about 1,000 tornadoes are reported across the United States, resulting in 85 deaths and over 1,500 injuries.
Over the last 10 years, tornadoes have been the second biggest cause of weather related deaths... just behind heat. This is prime tornado season, the time of year that a lot of people start thinking of safeguards.
Over the last 10 years, tornadoes have been the second biggest cause of weather related deaths... just behind heat. This is prime tornado season, the time of year that a lot of people start thinking of safeguards.
Monday, May 8 2017 7:55 PM EDT2017-05-08 23:55:25 GMT
Figure 1: Inland Tropical Storm Rita over the ArkLaTex ...courtesy of NASA
Atlantic hurricane season starts in just three weeks. Now is the time to get ready even for residents in the ArkLaTex. The National Hurricane Center is promoting Hurricane Preparedness Week as a reminder. Here's more.
Atlantic hurricane season starts in just three weeks. Now is the time to get ready even for residents in the ArkLaTex. The National Hurricane Center is promoting Hurricane Preparedness Week as a reminder. Here's more.
Friday, May 5 2017 9:00 PM EDT2017-05-06 01:00:32 GMT
The body of a man was found in a truck in Shreveport. Police went to the intersection of Travis and Douglas streets, just west of downtown, around 5:30 a.m. They say the man had been shot in the head. Police Chief Alan Crump says investigators will look into surveillance footage - if there are any - to find out more.
The body of a man was found in a truck in Shreveport. Police went to the intersection of Travis and Douglas streets, just west of downtown, around 5:30 a.m. They say the man had been shot in the head. Police Chief Alan Crump says investigators will look into surveillance footage - if there are any - to find out more.
Monday, May 8 2017 8:34 PM EDT2017-05-09 00:34:28 GMT
Bobby Bloxom Jr.'s parents say their son and other boys drove to North Desoto High School with confederate flags sticking out of their cars on May 4th. They say they did it to celebrate younger brother Connor Bloxom's birthday as proud southerners. Bobby Bloxom Sr. says the boys didn't bring the flags that say "redneck" inside the school, instead they were planning to take them down and hide them in their cars for the rest of the day as he instructed them. He says that's wh...
Bobby Bloxom Jr.'s parents say their son and other boys drove to North Desoto High School with confederate flags sticking out of their cars on May 4th. They say they did it to celebrate younger brother Connor Bloxom's birthday as proud southerners. Bobby Bloxom Sr. says the boys didn't bring the flags that say "redneck" inside the school, instead they were planning to take them down and hide them in their cars for the rest of the day as he instructed them. He says that's wh...
Share Your Images
312 E. Kings Highway
Shreveport, Louisiana 71104
318-861-5800