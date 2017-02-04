Quantcast

Krewe of Centaur celebrates with their Grand Bal

SHREVEPORT, La -

The Krewe of Centaur held their Grand Bal XXVI Saturday, February 4th.

This year's theme was Masquerade Madness and all who attended were encouraged to wear masks.

Doors opened at 6:30 and this year's royalty was presented at 8:00. Guests were served breakfast just before ten and then danced the night away with music by Mayday By Midnight.

The Krewe of Centaur was organized in 1991 and claims to be one of the biggest, single parading krewe in the state of Louisiana.

