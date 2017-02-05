Quantcast

Bulldogs win shootout against Thundering Herd, 94-90 - KTBS.com - Shreveport, LA News, Weather and Sports

Bulldogs win shootout against Thundering Herd, 94-90

Posted: Updated:

Courtesy LA Tech athletics

RUSTON – For a game that had a combined 184 points, the end result was determined by defense.

Louisiana Tech was able to lock down Marshall in the final two minutes, including a backside block by Derric Jean and an outmuscled rebound by Jacobi Boykins.

Boykins then sealed it from the foul line, making three free throws to give the Bulldogs a 94-90 comeback victory over the Thundering Herd on Saturday night in front of 4,804 fans inside the Thomas Assembly Center.

LA Tech (16-8, 8-3 C-USA) found itself struggling to keep up with the ninth-best scoring offense in the country.  They were down by as much as 10 points with seven minutes to go, but the team dug deep to come from behind and maintain its second place standing in the league.

“I want to give a lot of credit to our fans,” head coach Eric Konkol said.  “I thought the energy in the building was sensational.  When we needed a stop and things weren’t looking great, I thought they were fantastic.  They were exactly what we needed and there is no way we win this game without them.

“We were switching screens and guys were guarding people bigger than them, smaller than them and just working as hard as they can.  That is a very talented offensive team, one of the most talented in the entire country. They pose a lot of problems and I just give our guys so much credit for believing in each other and just trying to figure it out as the game progressed.”

Senior Erik McCree was a huge part in the ‘Dogs getting back into the game.  The forward went off for 30 points and 11 rebounds, registering his conference-best 11th double-double of the year.

“He just was not going to be denied at trying to find ways to score and also with some key stops, really putting his body on people,” Konkol said about McCree.  “He gave us that lift and that leadership.  That is what you count on your seniors to do and our one senior played like several tonight.”

He made two free throws, got a block on the defensive end and then hit a three-pointer to pull LA Tech to within seven at 81-74.  That third three-pointer sparked a 12-1 that was capped off by a Jacobi Boykins three-pointer and a backdoor pass from Joniah White to Boykins for the layup. 

That gave LA Tech its first lead of the game since being up just 2-1 that came 28 seconds into the game. 

Marshall (13-11, 6-5 C-USA) would not let up though, reclaiming a three-point advantage with three minutes to go, but that got erased very quickly by Boykins third three-pointer. 

The junior sharp shooter ended up scoring 11 of his 14 points in the final five-plus minutes. 

Boykins had an all-around night, adding eight rebounds, five assists and three steals.  Three other Bulldogs joined him and McCree in double figures – Omar Sherman (12), DaQuan Bracey (12) and Jy’lan Washington (10). 

For the game, LA Tech shot 32-of-67 from the field for 48 percent and 10-of-21 from beyond the arc for 48 percent.  They also got to the free throw 27 times, making 20 of them for 74 percent.

Marshall ended up shooting 45 percent from the field (32-71) and 45 percent from three-point range (13-29).  The Herd was limited to just four three-pointers in the second half. 

The Thundering Herd had six guys score double-digit points, led by Stevie Browning and Austin Loop who each had 15 points.  Junior point guard Jon Elmore had a double-double with 14 points and 11 assists.

LA Tech now heads to the Lone Star State next week for two road games, starting with a matchup against UTEP on Thursday, Feb. 9.  Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. CT.

For all the latest in Bulldog Basketball, follow them on Twitter (@LATechHoops), Instagram (@LATechHoops) and Facebook (LATechMBB) or visit the official website at LATechSports.com.

  • Top StoryMore>>

  • Sligo Rd. closed following bridge damage

    Sligo Rd. closed following bridge damage

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 12:05 AM EDT2017-05-09 04:05:11 GMT
    (courtesy: DOTD)(courtesy: DOTD)

    Sligo Rd. at Clover Lane is closed following a crane collapse.  

    Sligo Rd. at Clover Lane is closed following a crane collapse.  

  • KTBS-3 Investigates

    After Elio Motors efforts underway to dissolve Caddo's Industrial Development Board

    After Elio Motors efforts underway to dissolve Caddo's Industrial Development Board

    Monday, May 8 2017 11:49 PM EDT2017-05-09 03:49:46 GMT

    Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator remains highly critical of the Elio Motors deal and he sounded off on 710 KEEL news radio Monday morning and Prator pointed fingers at several unnamed Caddo Commissioners. "Well I don't want to say who and what, but somebody that made the decision. Somebody at the commission level that was doing it, a number of commissioners. I mean crap, look who's gonna buy a little  3-wheeler motorcycle car anyway to begin with?" said Sheriff Prator.  

    Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator remains highly critical of the Elio Motors deal and he sounded off on 710 KEEL news radio Monday morning and Prator pointed fingers at several unnamed Caddo Commissioners. "Well I don't want to say who and what, but somebody that made the decision. Somebody at the commission level that was doing it, a number of commissioners. I mean crap, look who's gonna buy a little  3-wheeler motorcycle car anyway to begin with?" said Sheriff Prator.  

  • US Hwy. 84 bridge construction completed

    US Hwy. 84 bridge construction completed

    Monday, May 8 2017 8:46 PM EDT2017-05-09 00:46:37 GMT

    The long awaited US Hwy. 84 bridge that connects Logansport and Joaquin, TX. is finally complete. Planning and construction of these bridges date back to the 1980s.      They cost a total of $24 million dollars to build.      On Monday, local, state, and federal officials came together to celebrate the completion of the bridges.       Louisiana Department of Transportation's Secretary, Dr. Shawn Wilson says the two bridges will help e...

    The long awaited US Hwy. 84 bridge that connects Logansport and Joaquin, TX. is finally complete. Planning and construction of these bridges date back to the 1980s.      They cost a total of $24 million dollars to build.      On Monday, local, state, and federal officials came together to celebrate the completion of the bridges.       Louisiana Department of Transportation's Secretary, Dr. Shawn Wilson says the two bridges will help e...

    •   

  • Louisiana Sports HeadlinesLouisiana Sports HeadlinesMore>>

  • Latest Gulf Coast sports

    Latest Gulf Coast sports

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 3:38 AM EDT2017-05-09 07:38:09 GMT
    AUBURN-QB TRANSFERS
    AUBURN-QB TRANSFERS

  • Latest Gulf Coast sports

    Latest Gulf Coast sports

    Monday, May 8 2017 3:40 AM EDT2017-05-08 07:40:36 GMT
    Ricky Stenhouse Jr. used a strong Ford engine to blow past Kyle Busch in overtime at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday for his first NASCAR Cup victory.
    Ricky Stenhouse Jr. used a strong Ford engine to blow past Kyle Busch in overtime at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday for his first NASCAR Cup victory.

  • Jets sign tryout players Braden, Bordelon from rookie camp

    Jets sign tryout players Braden, Bordelon from rookie camp

    Sunday, May 7 2017 7:56 PM EDT2017-05-07 23:56:15 GMT
    The New York Jets have signed offensive linemen Benjamin Braden and Chris Bordelon, both of whom were tryout players at the team's rookie minicamp over the weekend.
    The New York Jets have signed offensive linemen Benjamin Braden and Chris Bordelon, both of whom were tryout players at the team's rookie minicamp over the weekend.
    •   

  • Texas Sports HeadlinesTexas Sports HeadlinesMore>>

  • Sports Minute: Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

    Sports Minute: Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 5:10 AM EDT2017-05-09 09:10:20 GMT
    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) - Carlos Perez's squeeze bunt in the 10th inning capped another comeback for the Los Angeles Angels, who scored three times in the ninth before going on to beat
    Trevor Cahill and three relievers held the Texas Rangers to two hits, and Ryan Schimpf, Austin Hedges and Cory Spangenberg homered to lead the San Diego Padres to a 5-1 victory last night. The Padres snapped a four-game...

  • Latest Texas sports

    Latest Texas sports

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 5:06 AM EDT2017-05-09 09:06:21 GMT
    Trevor Cahill and three relievers held the Texas Rangers to two hits, and Ryan Schimpf, Austin Hedges and Cory Spangenberg homered to lead the San Diego Padres to a 5-1 victory Monday night.
    Trevor Cahill and three relievers held the Texas Rangers to two hits, and Ryan Schimpf, Austin Hedges and Cory Spangenberg homered to lead the San Diego Padres to a 5-1 victory Monday night.

  • Padres hit 3 HRs while Cahill, 'pen hold Rangers in check

    Padres hit 3 HRs while Cahill, 'pen hold Rangers in check

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 1:01 AM EDT2017-05-09 05:01:57 GMT
    Trevor Cahill and three relievers held the Texas Rangers to two hits, and Ryan Schimpf, Austin Hedges and Cory Spangenberg homered to lead the San Diego Padres to a 5-1 victory Monday night.
    Trevor Cahill and three relievers held the Texas Rangers to two hits, and Ryan Schimpf, Austin Hedges and Cory Spangenberg homered to lead the San Diego Padres to a 5-1 victory Monday night.
    •   
Section is sponsored by:
SEP 3 3:00PM CT vs Arkansas
SEP 10 6:00PM CT vs South Carolina St
SEP 17 6:00PM CT at Texas Tech
SEP 24 6:00PM CT at Middle Tennessee
OCT 1 6:00PM CT vs UTEP
OCT 6 7:00PM CT vs Western Kentucky
OCT 15 TBA at UMass
OCT 22 6:00PM CT at FIU
OCT 29 6:00PM CT vs Rice
NOV 5 4:30PM CT at North Texas
NOV 12 2:30PM CT vs UTEP
NOV 25 TBA at Southern Miss




  • SportsMore>>

  • LSUS mounts comeback, wins RRAC tournament championship

    LSUS mounts comeback, wins RRAC tournament championship

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 12:56 AM EDT2017-05-09 04:56:48 GMT

    The LSU Shreveport Pilots claimed their 10th conference tournament championship in program history and their 6th in the Red River Athletic Conference with a 15-13 win over the Jarvis Christian Bulldogs in the title game on Monday night at Pilot Field.

    The LSU Shreveport Pilots claimed their 10th conference tournament championship in program history and their 6th in the Red River Athletic Conference with a 15-13 win over the Jarvis Christian Bulldogs in the title game on Monday night at Pilot Field.

  • Trent Taylor talks about 49ers offense

    Trent Taylor talks about 49ers offense

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 12:49 AM EDT2017-05-09 04:49:26 GMT

    Shreveport's Trent Taylor became one of Louisiana Tech's most prolific wide receivers during his four years in Ruston. Now, he's starting from the bottom, at rookie mini camp.

    Shreveport's Trent Taylor became one of Louisiana Tech's most prolific wide receivers during his four years in Ruston. Now, he's starting from the bottom, at rookie mini camp.

  • Diamond Dogs face final midweek test at Lafayette

    Diamond Dogs face final midweek test at Lafayette

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 12:21 AM EDT2017-05-09 04:21:56 GMT

    Following their fifth consecutive series win, Louisiana Tech is back in action for a midweek contest against in-state rival Lafayette on Tuesday night.

    Following their fifth consecutive series win, Louisiana Tech is back in action for a midweek contest against in-state rival Lafayette on Tuesday night.

KTBS 3 News


Share Your Images
Powered by Frankly