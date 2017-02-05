1 dead, 1 injured after shootout in Shreveport neighborhood.

Authorities are investigating a shooting in northwest Shreveport that left one man dead and another fighting for his life.

Just after 10 p.m. on February 4, 2017, Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to the intersection of Arkansas Avenue and Lakeshore Drive relative to a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers discovered an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The man was subsequently transported to University Health by the Shreveport Fire Department where he underwent emergency surgery for what were described by medical personnel as life-threatening injuries.

During their preliminary investigation, patrolmen learned another man, 23 year old Bryan Stewart was transported from the scene to Willis Knighton Medical Center by his nephew and a friend. He was suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead.

Detectives and crime scene investigators were immediately dispatched and discovered the scene of the crime was actually outside of a home in the 2800 block of West Caperton Street. Police recovered numerous shell casings and several firearms from that area.

Based upon information and evidence during the early stages of the investigation, investigators believe the two men, who knew each other, were involved in a verbal altercation just before to the shooting. At some point during that dispute, both men produced firearms and began shooting at each other.

The continuing investigation led police to obtain a search warrant for that home in the 2800 block of West Caperton Street where agents located and seized two more firearms as well as a large quantity of illegal narcotics. The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with any information relative to this crime should contact Shreveport-Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.