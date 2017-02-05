Quantcast

1 dead, 1 injured after shootout in Shreveport neighborhood. - KTBS.com - Shreveport, LA News, Weather and Sports

1 dead, 1 injured after shootout in Shreveport neighborhood.

Posted: Updated:
SHREVEPORT, La -

Authorities are investigating a shooting in northwest Shreveport that left one man dead and another fighting for his life. 

Just after 10 p.m. on February 4, 2017, Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to the intersection of Arkansas Avenue and Lakeshore Drive relative to a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers discovered an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The man was subsequently transported to University Health by the Shreveport Fire Department where he underwent emergency surgery for what were described by medical personnel as life-threatening injuries. 

During their preliminary investigation, patrolmen learned another man, 23 year old Bryan Stewart was transported from the scene to Willis Knighton Medical Center by his nephew and a friend. He was suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead. 

Detectives and crime scene investigators were immediately dispatched and discovered the scene of the crime was actually outside of a home in the 2800 block of West Caperton Street. Police recovered numerous shell casings and several firearms from that area.

Based upon information and evidence during the early stages of the investigation, investigators believe the two men, who knew each other, were involved in a verbal altercation just before to the shooting. At some point during that dispute, both men produced firearms and began shooting at each other.

The continuing investigation led police to obtain a search warrant for that home in the 2800 block of West Caperton Street where agents located and seized two more firearms as well as a large quantity of illegal narcotics. The investigation is still ongoing. 

Anyone with any information relative to this crime should contact Shreveport-Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.





  • KTBS 3 News Tips

    Send your news tip or story idea to the KTBS 3 Newsroom.  Enter your email address below to get started.

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thank you for your submission to KTBS 3 News.  A member of our staff may contact you for more information.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Sligo Rd. closed following bridge damage

    Sligo Rd. closed following bridge damage

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 12:05 AM EDT2017-05-09 04:05:11 GMT
    (courtesy: DOTD)(courtesy: DOTD)

    Sligo Rd. at Clover Lane is closed following a crane collapse.  

    Sligo Rd. at Clover Lane is closed following a crane collapse.  

  • Plain Dealing discuss merging Pre-K through 12th grades on one campus

    Plain Dealing discuss merging Pre-K through 12th grades on one campus

    Monday, May 8 2017 11:52 PM EDT2017-05-09 03:52:40 GMT

    Plain Dealing held a town hall meeting on Monday night to discuss the merger of all of its schools.

    Plain Dealing held a town hall meeting on Monday night to discuss the merger of all of its schools.

  • Confederate flag at North Desoto High

    Confederate flag at North Desoto High

    Monday, May 8 2017 8:34 PM EDT2017-05-09 00:34:28 GMT
    Bobby Bloxom Jr.'s parents say their son and other boys drove to North Desoto High School with confederate flags sticking out of their cars on May 4th. They say they did it to celebrate younger brother Connor Bloxom's birthday as proud southerners. Bobby Bloxom Sr. says the boys didn't bring the flags that say "redneck" inside the school, instead they were planning to take them down and hide them in their cars for the rest of the day as he instructed them. He says that's wh...
    Bobby Bloxom Jr.'s parents say their son and other boys drove to North Desoto High School with confederate flags sticking out of their cars on May 4th. They say they did it to celebrate younger brother Connor Bloxom's birthday as proud southerners. Bobby Bloxom Sr. says the boys didn't bring the flags that say "redneck" inside the school, instead they were planning to take them down and hide them in their cars for the rest of the day as he instructed them. He says that's wh...
Share Your Images
Powered by Frankly