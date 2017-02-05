Meet the leader of the 26th Weather Squadron

It’s a well-known fact that military airplanes need to know about weather. When it comes to the military that responsibility falls to the 26th Weather Squadron which is head quartered at Barksdale Air Force base in Northwest Louisiana.

The commander over this team of forecasters is Col. Ryan Kehoe, who brings quite a resume of experience.

“Before I came to Barksdale Air Force Base, I was at the Pentagon and was with the Air Force staff as the director of weather operations or simply the director of weather, which means I was the budget man for making sure we had the money to buy the equipment," Kehoe said.

"My total years of service is approximately 24 years of service. 17 years of that as a commissioned officer. I started at the University of Oklahoma, where I got my undergrad and got my master's from the Naval Post Grad at the naval station in Monterrey, Calif. I have worked with the Air Force, Army, Navy and coalition partners in Afghanistan and Iraq” said Kehoe.

The 26th Weather Squadron keeps its eyes on weather conditions across the nation with a special focus on the southeastern section if the county.

"Each of us has our unique AOR we are assigned to us and ours is the south eastern states. We cover 13 states from Kansas to Texas to Florida back up to North Carolina and points to include Missouri and Tennessee as well," Kehoe said.

That's quite a variation of weather that occurs over such a large area of land, but assistance comes from flight plans of different types of air aircraft.

“We provide the baseline forecast, that is an overview that forecaster tailors to that forecast to specific mission requirements. For example, the Second Bomb with has to tailor to the B-52 that is flying out of Barksdale, but if we are talking about Columbus Air Force base and the T-38 trainer is a much smaller jet and is affected differently. So we provide the overall general forecast and the airman at the other flight level locations have to tailor make that forecast to meet that mission requirements," Kehoe said.

"Our number one goal if the safety of lives. Ultimately we need our airman, our sailors, our soldiers, Marines in our AOR to be protected from any type of weather that may threaten them or any type of operations. First and foremost is the protection of those people under us, and to protect that equipment that they are operating, and making sure that they can complete their mission," Kehoe said.

And according to the upper command, it's a job well done.

The 26th Weather Squadron also operates a training center on the base.