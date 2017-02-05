S.F.D. battles house fire

Quantcast

SHREVEPORT, La. -

Shreveport Firefighters fought a house blaze this drizzly morning.

They were called to Hassett Av. and Catherine St.

The crew got the fire under control in about 20 minutes.

No one was in the home when the flames broke, resulting in no injuries.
 
The fire caused mild damage to the house.

Officials do not know how it started, yet. It is still being investigated. 
 





