Bossier Parish Jail Bookings 02/04/17

The man shot by a Shreveport police officer following a slow-speed pursuit through east Shreveport has been released from the hospital and placed in the parish jail. Brian Poole, 41, of Tibbs Street in Shreveport, was shot in the early morning hours of March 31. Police said Poole jumped out of a pickup and reached into the bed of the truck. Police Cpl. Jon Briceno opened fire, hitting Poole twice in the chest and once in the leg.

A more than year-long investigation by state wildlife and fisheries agents recently landed a reality TV star and his friends behind bars on multiple fish and game violations. Roger A. Rivers Jr., who appeared on the season 5 of “Swamp People” in 2014, was booked into the Sabine Parish Detention Center Friday on eight different charges. The 42-year-old Noble man was freed after posting bonds totaling $10,030.

The Miller County Election Commission voted Tuesday to close five polling locations. Officials say one of the main reasons for the closures is the growing popularity of early voting. The commission is considering opening more early voting sites. Meantime, election officials say statistics show that about 65 percent of Miller County residents voted early in the last election, which means some of the 18 polling sites are being under-u...