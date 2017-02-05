Quantcast

Caddo Parish Jail Bookings 02/04/17 - KTBS.com - Shreveport, LA News, Weather and Sports

Caddo Parish Jail Bookings 02/04/17

  • Animal rescue group seeks justice for dog with chemical burns

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 8:34 PM EDT2017-05-10 00:34:00 GMT
    An animal rescue organization is urging Shreveport and Caddo Parish authorities to find the person who left a stray dog with second-degree chemical burns.

  • Man shot by police released from hospital, booked in jail

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 5:47 PM EDT2017-05-09 21:47:09 GMT
    Brian PooleBrian Poole

    The man shot by a Shreveport police officer following a slow-speed pursuit through east Shreveport has been released from the hospital and placed in the parish jail. Brian Poole, 41, of Tibbs Street in Shreveport, was shot in the early morning hours of March 31. Police said Poole jumped out of a pickup and reached into the bed of the truck. Police Cpl. Jon Briceno opened fire, hitting Poole twice in the chest and once in the leg.

  • Former 'Swamp People' cast member facing host of hunting violations in Sabine

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 5:26 PM EDT2017-05-09 21:26:25 GMT
    Roger Rivers Jr.Roger Rivers Jr.

    A more than year-long investigation by state wildlife and fisheries agents recently landed a reality TV star and his friends behind bars on multiple fish and game violations. Roger A. Rivers Jr., who appeared on the season 5 of “Swamp People” in 2014, was booked into the Sabine Parish Detention Center Friday on eight different charges. The 42-year-old Noble man was freed after posting bonds totaling $10,030. 

