Morten Andersen reflects on Hall of Fame selection

Former Saints place kicker Morten Andersen may have spent his final seasons with the Atlanta Falcons and played for five total franchises, but the newly minted Hall of Famer made his name in the Big Easy.

Andersen played his first 13 seasons with the Black and Gold and literally kicked the Saints into a playoff berth in the 1990 season.

He's been on the ballot for a number of years and shared what it was like to learn that he made it to the hallowed halls of Canton.

"I said 'honey, did you order room service?' That was a big knock for room service so 'no I did not' my wife said and it was Dave Baker and it got emotional pretty quickly after that when he said welcome to Canton. That was a pretty powerful moment," Andersen explained. "It is stressful in the room because you're sequestered and you can't really talk to anybody and you're just waiting for either a phone call or a knock so that part is stressful, but I was very mindful of the process, you know and just how difficult it is to get in. This is very difficult and so when it happened, I'm just kind of floating right now and just very grateful. Very humbled,"

Andersen is the NFL's all-time leader in points scored with 2,544.