Quantcast

Morten Andersen reflects on Hall of Fame selection - KTBS.com - Shreveport, LA News, Weather and Sports

Morten Andersen reflects on Hall of Fame selection

Posted: Updated:

Former Saints place kicker Morten Andersen may have spent his final seasons with the Atlanta Falcons and played for five total franchises, but the newly minted Hall of Famer made his name in the Big Easy.

Andersen played his first 13 seasons with the Black and Gold and literally kicked the Saints into a playoff berth in the 1990 season.

He's been on the ballot for a number of years and shared what it was like to learn that he made it to the hallowed halls of Canton.

"I said 'honey, did you order room service?' That was a big knock for room service so 'no I did not' my wife said and it was Dave Baker and it got emotional pretty quickly after that when he said welcome to Canton. That was a pretty powerful moment," Andersen explained. "It is stressful in the room because you're sequestered and you can't really talk to anybody and you're just waiting for either a phone call or a knock so that part is stressful, but I was very mindful of the process, you know and just how difficult it is to get in. This is very difficult and so when it happened, I'm just kind of floating right now and just very grateful. Very humbled,"

Andersen is the NFL's all-time leader in points scored with 2,544.

  • Top StoryMore>>

  • Prayer vigil held for missing teen

    Prayer vigil held for missing teen

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 11:21 PM EDT2017-05-10 03:21:26 GMT
    Family and friends of Deontay Johnson hold a prayer vigil for the missing teen.Family and friends of Deontay Johnson hold a prayer vigil for the missing teen.

    Family and friends of a teen who went missing in Black Bayou on Saturday held a prayer vigil Tuesday evening. 

    Family and friends of a teen who went missing in Black Bayou on Saturday held a prayer vigil Tuesday evening. 

  • House passes bills in response to Alton Sterling shooting

    House passes bills in response to Alton Sterling shooting

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 10:00 PM EDT2017-05-10 02:00:42 GMT

    By R.J. RICO Associated Press  -- Two bills written in response to the shooting death of a black man outside a Baton Rouge convenience store last year have passed the House.    

    By R.J. RICO Associated Press  -- Two bills written in response to the shooting death of a black man outside a Baton Rouge convenience store last year have passed the House.    

  • Arkansas  man killed in crash while being pursued by trooper

    Arkansas  man killed in crash while being pursued by trooper

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 9:49 PM EDT2017-05-10 01:49:14 GMT

       JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) -- Police say an Arkansas man was killed when the motorcycle he was riding crashed into the rear of a sport utility vehicle while he was being pursued by a state trooper.    

       JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) -- Police say an Arkansas man was killed when the motorcycle he was riding crashed into the rear of a sport utility vehicle while he was being pursued by a state trooper.    

    •   

  • Louisiana Sports HeadlinesLouisiana Sports HeadlinesMore>>

  • Latest Gulf Coast sports

    Latest Gulf Coast sports

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 3:38 AM EDT2017-05-09 07:38:09 GMT
    AUBURN-QB TRANSFERS
    AUBURN-QB TRANSFERS

  • Latest Gulf Coast sports

    Latest Gulf Coast sports

    Monday, May 8 2017 3:40 AM EDT2017-05-08 07:40:36 GMT
    Ricky Stenhouse Jr. used a strong Ford engine to blow past Kyle Busch in overtime at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday for his first NASCAR Cup victory.
    Ricky Stenhouse Jr. used a strong Ford engine to blow past Kyle Busch in overtime at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday for his first NASCAR Cup victory.

  • Jets sign tryout players Braden, Bordelon from rookie camp

    Jets sign tryout players Braden, Bordelon from rookie camp

    Sunday, May 7 2017 7:56 PM EDT2017-05-07 23:56:15 GMT
    The New York Jets have signed offensive linemen Benjamin Braden and Chris Bordelon, both of whom were tryout players at the team's rookie minicamp over the weekend.
    The New York Jets have signed offensive linemen Benjamin Braden and Chris Bordelon, both of whom were tryout players at the team's rookie minicamp over the weekend.
    •   
Section is sponsored by:
1 AUG 11 6:30pm CDT at Patriots
2 AUG 20 7:00pm CDT at Texans
3 AUG 26 7:00pm CDT vs Steelers
4 SEP 1 7:00pm CDT vs Ravens
1 SEP 11 Noon CDT vs Raiders
2 SEP 18 Noon CDT at Giants
3 SEP 26 7:30pm CDT vs Falcons
4 OCT 2 3:25pm CDT at Chargers
5 BYE
6 OCT 16 Noon CDT vs Panthers
7 OCT 23 Noon CDT at Chiefs
8 OCT 30 Noon CDT vs Seahawks
9 NOV 6 3:05pm CDT at 49ers
10 NOV 13 Noon CDT vs Broncos
11 NOV 17 7:25pm CDT at Panthers
12 NOV 27 Noon CDT vs Rams
13 DEC 4 Noon CDT vs Lions
14 DEC 11 Noon CDT at Buccaneers
15 DEC 18 3:05pm CDT vs Cardinals
16 DEC 24 Noon CDT vs Buccaneers
17 JAN 1 Noon CDT at Falcons




  • SportsMore>>

  • LSU lets late lead slip away to South Alabama

    LSU lets late lead slip away to South Alabama

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 11:14 PM EDT2017-05-10 03:14:53 GMT

    With one out in the top of the ninth inning, South Alabama pinch hitter Matt Bolger put a safety squeeze bunt down to drive in right fielder Brendan Donovan and knot the game, and the Jaguars would push another two runs across to defeat No. 10 LSU, 7-6, Tuesday evening at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

    With one out in the top of the ninth inning, South Alabama pinch hitter Matt Bolger put a safety squeeze bunt down to drive in right fielder Brendan Donovan and knot the game, and the Jaguars would push another two runs across to defeat No. 10 LSU, 7-6, Tuesday evening at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

  • UL Lafayette holds off Louisiana Tech

    UL Lafayette holds off Louisiana Tech

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 10:21 PM EDT2017-05-10 02:21:50 GMT

    The Bulldogs had their chances but couldn’t come up with the hit when they needed it most, falling to UL-Lafayette 3-1 on Tuesday night in Lafayette.

    The Bulldogs had their chances but couldn’t come up with the hit when they needed it most, falling to UL-Lafayette 3-1 on Tuesday night in Lafayette.

  • Saints release dates,times of preseason slate

    Saints release dates,times of preseason slate

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 10:19 PM EDT2017-05-10 02:19:19 GMT

    To start their 2017 preseason slate, the Saints will play the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 10 at 7 p.m.

    To start their 2017 preseason slate, the Saints will play the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 10 at 7 p.m.

KTBS 3 News


Share Your Images
Powered by Frankly