Quantcast

Car crashes head on into utility pole - KTBS.com - Shreveport, LA News, Weather and Sports

Car crashes head on into utility pole

Posted: Updated:
Dalewood Dr. Shreveport, LA Dalewood Dr. Shreveport, LA
SHREVEPORT, La -

In Shreveport -  a utility pole was taken down after a car crashed into it head on.

Everyone on Dalewood Drive might have a hard time watching tonight's game - almost all of the street is out of power. 

A neighbor would not go on camera but says she heard loud booms.

When she went outside she found that a car had collided into the pole right outside her house.

She saw a mom and kid get out of the car.

The neighbor says the both of them came out with no harm done.
 

  • Top StoryMore>>

  • ArkLaTex In-Depth

    A life saving chance encounter in DeSoto Parish

    A life saving chance encounter in DeSoto Parish

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 12:03 AM EDT2017-05-10 04:03:32 GMT
    Micayla SpringerMicayla Springer

    When you were in high school you probably never thought what you were learning would help you save somebody's life.  Well there is one lady in the arklatex who is alive because  a teen in a desoto parish was paying attention in class.

    When you were in high school you probably never thought what you were learning would help you save somebody's life.  Well there is one lady in the arklatex who is alive because  a teen in a desoto parish was paying attention in class.

  • Prayer vigil held for missing teen

    Prayer vigil held for missing teen

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 11:21 PM EDT2017-05-10 03:21:26 GMT
    Family and friends of Deontay Johnson hold a prayer vigil for the missing teen.Family and friends of Deontay Johnson hold a prayer vigil for the missing teen.

    Family and friends of a teen who went missing in Black Bayou on Saturday held a prayer vigil Tuesday evening. 

    Family and friends of a teen who went missing in Black Bayou on Saturday held a prayer vigil Tuesday evening. 

  • House passes bills in response to Alton Sterling shooting

    House passes bills in response to Alton Sterling shooting

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 10:00 PM EDT2017-05-10 02:00:42 GMT

    By R.J. RICO Associated Press  -- Two bills written in response to the shooting death of a black man outside a Baton Rouge convenience store last year have passed the House.    

    By R.J. RICO Associated Press  -- Two bills written in response to the shooting death of a black man outside a Baton Rouge convenience store last year have passed the House.    

    •   

  • 3 Investigates & ArkLaTex In-DepthMore>>

  • ArkLaTex In-Depth

    A life saving chance encounter in DeSoto Parish

    A life saving chance encounter in DeSoto Parish

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 12:03 AM EDT2017-05-10 04:03:32 GMT
    Micayla SpringerMicayla Springer

    When you were in high school you probably never thought what you were learning would help you save somebody's life.  Well there is one lady in the arklatex who is alive because  a teen in a desoto parish was paying attention in class.

    When you were in high school you probably never thought what you were learning would help you save somebody's life.  Well there is one lady in the arklatex who is alive because  a teen in a desoto parish was paying attention in class.

  • ArkLaTex In-Depth

    Dancing for the Cure 2017: A Recap

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 3:01 PM EDT2017-05-09 19:01:53 GMT

    KTBS 3’s Dr. Nicole Cross joined seven other media personalities in lacing up their dancing shoes for Dancing for the Cure 2017. 

    KTBS 3’s Dr. Nicole Cross joined seven other media personalities in lacing up their dancing shoes for Dancing for the Cure 2017. 

  • ArkLaTex in Depth

    Is church attendance dropping?

    Is church attendance dropping?

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 10:01 AM EDT2017-05-09 14:01:23 GMT

    There is definitely no shortage of churches in the ArkLaTex.  Just drive around. Some would say there's one on every corner. 

    There is definitely no shortage of churches in the ArkLaTex.  Just drive around. Some would say there's one on every corner. 

    •   

  • Weather HeadlinesMore>>

  • Slight risk of severe weather Thursday

    Slight risk of severe weather Thursday

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 6:06 PM EDT2017-05-09 22:06:47 GMT
    Figure 1: Severe Storm Threat for Thursday Afternoon and Evening...Hail, Damaging Winds and Flash Flooding are possible.Figure 1: Severe Storm Threat for Thursday Afternoon and Evening...Hail, Damaging Winds and Flash Flooding are possible.

    A cold front is forecast to bring scattered showers and storms Thursday afternoon through Friday morning.  Some could be severe Thursday afternoon and evening.  Here are the details.

    A cold front is forecast to bring scattered showers and storms Thursday afternoon through Friday morning.  Some could be severe Thursday afternoon and evening.  Here are the details.

  • Hurricane Preparedness Week

    Hurricane Preparedness Week

    Monday, May 8 2017 7:55 PM EDT2017-05-08 23:55:25 GMT
    Figure 1: Inland Tropical Storm Rita over the ArkLaTex ...courtesy of NASAFigure 1: Inland Tropical Storm Rita over the ArkLaTex ...courtesy of NASA

    Atlantic hurricane season starts in just three weeks.  Now is the time to get ready even for residents in the ArkLaTex.  The National Hurricane Center is promoting Hurricane Preparedness Week as a reminder.  Here's more.

    Atlantic hurricane season starts in just three weeks.  Now is the time to get ready even for residents in the ArkLaTex.  The National Hurricane Center is promoting Hurricane Preparedness Week as a reminder.  Here's more.

  • Great weather for the Barksdale Air Show

    Great weather for the Barksdale Air Show

    Thursday, May 4 2017 10:49 PM EDT2017-05-05 02:49:55 GMT
    FIgure 1: Saturday's Air Show ForecastFIgure 1: Saturday's Air Show Forecast

    Sunshine is the forecast for this weekend's Barksdale Air Force Base Air Show.  Here are the forecast details.

    Sunshine is the forecast for this weekend's Barksdale Air Force Base Air Show.  Here are the forecast details.

    •   




  • KTBS 3 News Tips

    Send your news tip or story idea to the KTBS 3 Newsroom.  Enter your email address below to get started.

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thank you for your submission to KTBS 3 News.  A member of our staff may contact you for more information.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Prayer vigil held for missing teen

    Prayer vigil held for missing teen

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 11:21 PM EDT2017-05-10 03:21:26 GMT
    Family and friends of Deontay Johnson hold a prayer vigil for the missing teen.Family and friends of Deontay Johnson hold a prayer vigil for the missing teen.

    Family and friends of a teen who went missing in Black Bayou on Saturday held a prayer vigil Tuesday evening. 

    Family and friends of a teen who went missing in Black Bayou on Saturday held a prayer vigil Tuesday evening. 

  • House passes bills in response to Alton Sterling shooting

    House passes bills in response to Alton Sterling shooting

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 10:00 PM EDT2017-05-10 02:00:42 GMT

    By R.J. RICO Associated Press  -- Two bills written in response to the shooting death of a black man outside a Baton Rouge convenience store last year have passed the House.    

    By R.J. RICO Associated Press  -- Two bills written in response to the shooting death of a black man outside a Baton Rouge convenience store last year have passed the House.    

  • Arkansas  man killed in crash while being pursued by trooper

    Arkansas  man killed in crash while being pursued by trooper

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 9:49 PM EDT2017-05-10 01:49:14 GMT

       JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) -- Police say an Arkansas man was killed when the motorcycle he was riding crashed into the rear of a sport utility vehicle while he was being pursued by a state trooper.    

       JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) -- Police say an Arkansas man was killed when the motorcycle he was riding crashed into the rear of a sport utility vehicle while he was being pursued by a state trooper.    

Share Your Images
Powered by Frankly