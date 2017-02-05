Car crashes head on into utility pole

In Shreveport - a utility pole was taken down after a car crashed into it head on.

Everyone on Dalewood Drive might have a hard time watching tonight's game - almost all of the street is out of power.

A neighbor would not go on camera but says she heard loud booms.

When she went outside she found that a car had collided into the pole right outside her house.

She saw a mom and kid get out of the car.

The neighbor says the both of them came out with no harm done.

