Get the most out of tax time by filing early

SHREVEPORT, La -

Right now there are two groups of people when it comes to tax filing. People getting refunds and those who owe Uncle Sam…outside of that, there's a group who would like to steal your money.

 

Procrastinators, listen up. It's time to change your way of thinking. Tax experts say the best way to avoid your chances of identity theft is to file your taxes early.

 

Credit Karma Consumer advocate Bethy Hardeman says one thing fraudsters do is impersonate you, file your taxes and get a refund before you get around to it. They might even call you, pretending to be with the IRS to get personal info.

 

"If you are not sure if this person is really from the IRS don't give them your information instead call the IRS hotline," says Hardeman.

 

Filing early will also get you to the front of the line when it comes to getting your refund quick, especially since this year the IRS will be slow with refunds as they check for people trying to illegally cash in on (EIC) earned income credits. Hardeman says a lot of people who qualify don't file for it...but the fraudsters...they will try.

 

Experts say if you know you owe money, filing early allows you more time to get your money together before the deadline of April 18th. It's normally April 15, but that falls on a weekend this year.

 

 





