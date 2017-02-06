Quantcast

Majority of money approved for sidewalks in 2011 still remains unspent

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport City Council approved $3 million for sidewalk repair and improvements, but that was back in 2011. Much of that money remains unspent.

The 2011 bond money for sidewalks was unused prior to the Tyler administration. 

When Mayor Ollie Tyler took office in December 2014, she said there was no strategy for spending and believed the city needed a plan before any funding would be used. The administration desired to assess various projects and identify priorities.

"We could be held accountable for meeting certain goals and metrics that we put in place, so that citizens would know that we're truly here to serve," said Tyler. "And that we're going to be accountable and be good stewards of the tax payers money."

From that a written plan was formed to present to citizens of Shreveport. 

Various studies will determine sidewalk repairs in specific areas. The city is piloting this new procedure to assess areas of greatest need.

Some construction began downtown in 2016, but much more work is set to start. There are also various studies to determine what work will be completed. The city is putting an emphasis on establishing sidewalks in areas near schools and parks in addition to downtown.

"That's where a lot of our young people go to school everyday, and that's where a lot of the families go for recreation and fun type activities and downtown," said Tyler.

Those studies are expected to be complete within the next couple of months. Afterward citizens can expect construction for sidewalks to begin near schools and parks this year.

As far as the remaining money or the majority, Tyler says a 2017 outlook will be complied and presented to those living in the city of Shreveport. Citizens can expect another update on the spending in that comprehensive package





