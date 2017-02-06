$1.5 million in new roofs, treadmills coming to SPAR

Some big upgrades are coming to SPAR facilities.

SPAR, or Shreveport Parks and Recreation, is getting $1.5 million to make the enhancements. But is it really necessary for a city with billions of dollars in bad roads and leaky water and sewer pipes?

"As you can see behind me, we've got one treadmill that's down completely. The track is shredded behind me so you can see how much that they get used," said spokesman Ronnie Hammond in explaining why it's time to do an overhaul at SPAR facilities. "This will allow us to replace treadmills in all of our facilities and replace roofs in areas that need replacement."

Here's a look at where the money is going and how it's broken down:

$650,000 will buy new treadmills for all of the 15 community centers.

$700,000 will replace the roofs at Airport, Lakeside, A.B. Palmer Community Centers and at the Police and Fire Academy's auditorium.

$150,000 will buy new mowing equipment.

The total finance package or loan will be for $1.5 million.



Hammond says it's right on time. "These treadmills and other exercise equipment is used on a daily basis. It's used extensively."

Shreveport City Councilman Jeff Everson said putting the money into these community centers is worth it because imagine what could happen if someone gets on a broken treadmill or even worse a roof caves in?

"Increased liability for any insurance claims that could come. The amount of value that they're using it for really justifies the use," Everson said.

So where will the money come from? Revenue bonds.

"It's a loan that they'll pay back. This is just a smaller loan that's able to be paid back with revenues that's produced within the department," Everson said.

Everson says the city doesn't have the money in the budget to fix the roofs and the necessary upgrades have been on the city budget's unfunded list.

"We have to have this but we don't have any money and for years now, these roofs have been on that list," Everson said.

And so have those treadmills. But soon it'll be a smoother run for the thousands of folks who use the centers regularly.

The measure was just approved by the City Council a week or so ago. It'll be at least a month before they can start working on the roofs and installing the treadmills.