Street closure in Natchitoches to last more than two months

A street closure in Natchitoches will have drivers taking an alternate route for the next two and a half months or so.

City officials say Lafayette Street, between Front Street and Second Street will be closed to traffic beginning Monday, February 6, due to a street rehabilitation project. The rehabilitation project is estimated to take 75 calendar days to complete.

The contractor for the project is Progressive Construction Company.

City officials say they appreciate the public's patience while these improvements are being made and remind everyone to please drive with caution near the construction site.