Dr. Oz talks to our very own Nicole Cross about cutting out bread from your diet

Wednesday, May 10 2017 3:14 PM EDT2017-05-10 19:14:30 GMT
Dr. Loren Scott
An economic impact study by noted economist and former LSU chair of economics Dr. Loren Scott outlines the economic impact of hospital privatization on the State of Louisiana and the 21-parish North Louisiana region primarily served by the University Health System (UHS).
Wednesday, May 10 2017 1:44 PM EDT2017-05-10 17:44:24 GMT
Micayla Springer
When you were in high school you probably never thought what you were learning would help you save somebody's life. Well there is one lady in the arklatex who is alive because a teen in a desoto parish was paying attention in class.
When you were in high school you probably never thought what you were learning would help you save somebody's life. Well there is one lady in the arklatex who is alive because a teen in a desoto parish was paying attention in class.
Monday, May 8 2017 11:49 PM EDT2017-05-09 03:49:46 GMT
Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator remains highly critical of the Elio Motors deal and he sounded off on 710 KEEL news radio Monday morning and Prator pointed fingers at several unnamed Caddo Commissioners. "Well I don't want to say who and what, but somebody that made the decision. Somebody at the commission level that was doing it, a number of commissioners. I mean crap, look who's gonna buy a little 3-wheeler motorcycle car anyway to begin with?" said Sheriff Prator.
Monday, May 8 2017 7:55 PM EDT2017-05-08 23:55:25 GMT
Figure 1: Inland Tropical Storm Rita over the ArkLaTex ...courtesy of NASA
Atlantic hurricane season starts in just three weeks. Now is the time to get ready even for residents in the ArkLaTex. The National Hurricane Center is promoting Hurricane Preparedness Week as a reminder. Here's more.
Friday, May 5 2017 9:00 PM EDT2017-05-06 01:00:32 GMT
The body of a man was found in a truck in Shreveport. Police went to the intersection of Travis and Douglas streets, just west of downtown, around 5:30 a.m. They say the man had been shot in the head. Police Chief Alan Crump says investigators will look into surveillance footage - if there are any - to find out more.
Wednesday, May 10 2017 6:16 AM EDT2017-05-10 10:16:36 GMT
BATON ROUGE — Gov. John Bel Edwards pledged his commitment to expanding the success of Jobs for Louisiana Graduates (JAG-LA) during the national JAG Board Meeting held in Louisiana. “The results of JAG-LA prove that it can help young people faced with major challenges become productive members of their families, communities and society,” said Gov. Edwards. “Not only are they taught important life skills, but they are able to be placed in go...
