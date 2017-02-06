Boys accused of breaking into LSU's Tiger Stadium

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Authorities say five juveniles broke into Tiger Stadium at Louisiana State University, the latest in a series of break-ins at the facility.

LSU spokesman Ernie Ballard tells The Advocate that the boys were cited for unauthorized entry into a place of business and released after the Saturday afternoon incident. No damage was reported.

Authorities said the football field's turf was damaged by people who got into the stadium during the overnight hours in January 2017.

In November 2016, two University of Alabama students were accused of breaking into the stadium and damaging the large "Eye of the Tiger" logo in the middle of the field.