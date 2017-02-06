Quantcast

Updated: Two dead in murder-suicide in Shreveport, small children unharmed inside home

SHREVEPORT, La. -

Two people found dead Monday morning in Shreveport's Martin Luther King neighborhood died as the result of a murder-suicide, according to Shreveport police.

A relative of one of the victims found the bodies just after 9 a.m. in a home in the 3300 block of Bond Drive. Police confirmed both died of gunshot wounds. 

Two small children, both younger than 6 years old, were also in the home at the time of the shootings but were not harmed. They are in state custody. 

The Caddo Parish Coroner's office identified the victims as Jerry Edward Brown III, 21, and April Bruley, age unknown, both of Shreveport. Forensic autopsies of both are pending. 

Shreveport police say the shootings happened sometime between late Sunday evening and Monday morning. 

"While the investigation into the deaths remains active, authorities have reason to suspect one of the deceased individuals was shot by the other, prior to turning the gun on their selves," Cpl. Marcus Hines said in a news release. 

Police did determine the victims were involved in a romantic relationship prior to the incident. 

A weapon recovered by officers at the scene is believed to have been used in the crime. 





