Brady suspects game jersey was stolen after Super Bowl win

When you were in high school you probably never thought what you were learning would help you save somebody's life. Well there is one lady in the arklatex who is alive because a teen in a desoto parish was paying attention in class.

When you were in high school you probably never thought what you were learning would help you save somebody's life. Well there is one lady in the arklatex who is alive because a teen in a desoto parish was paying attention in class.

ArkLaTex In-Depth

The city of Shreveport has a problem over spray paint. It's on electric boxes, walls, it's even been recently removed from works of art and now city officials are seeing the writing on the wall when it comes to decreasing the amount of graffiti in the area. "We're seeing vandalism and graffiti all across Shreveport, but specifically a couple weeks ago we got tagged in downtown Shreveport. A number of one hundred year-old buildings got spray painted and there is abso...