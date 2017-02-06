Dr. Oz talks health and wellness with KTBS 3

Dr. Mehmet Oz previews several topics he's tackling this week on the Dr. Oz show, including which breads help you lose weight, the benefits of eliminating added sugars, and the latest on the JonBenet Ramsey murder case.
Wednesday, May 10 2017 7:48 PM EDT2017-05-10 23:48:26 GMT
A Shreveport police officer arrested overnight after a domestic disturbance at his home has been suspended. Gary Thomas, 36, was arrested after Bossier City police were called to Thomas' home near Barksdale Air Force Base's North Gate. Bossier City Police Department spokesman Mark Natale said police were called after Thomas refused to let his wife leave.
Wednesday, May 10 2017 4:35 PM EDT2017-05-10 20:35:16 GMT
Micayla Springer
When you were in high school you probably never thought what you were learning would help you save somebody's life. Well there is one lady in the arklatex who is alive because a teen in a desoto parish was paying attention in class.
Wednesday, May 10 2017 4:35 PM EDT2017-05-10 20:35:16 GMT
Micayla Springer
Tuesday, May 9 2017 6:08 PM EDT2017-05-09 22:08:16 GMT
The city of Shreveport has a problem over spray paint. It's on electric boxes, walls, it's even been recently removed from works of art and now city officials are seeing the writing on the wall when it comes to decreasing the amount of graffiti in the area. "We're seeing vandalism and graffiti all across Shreveport, but specifically a couple weeks ago we got tagged in downtown Shreveport. A number of one hundred year-old buildings got spray painted and there is abso...
Monday, May 8 2017 7:55 PM EDT2017-05-08 23:55:25 GMT
Figure 1: Inland Tropical Storm Rita over the ArkLaTex ...courtesy of NASA
Atlantic hurricane season starts in just three weeks. Now is the time to get ready even for residents in the ArkLaTex. The National Hurricane Center is promoting Hurricane Preparedness Week as a reminder. Here's more.
Wednesday, May 3 2017 6:40 PM EDT2017-05-03 22:40:20 GMT
Front street didn't have a lot of foot traffic Wednesday. Restaurants and boutiques only had a handful of customers as rain poured all day long. It has been raining pretty much since I got here around noon. Scattered thunderstorms are expected throughout the afternoon with a cold front forecasted to sweep through at around 6 p.m. bringing some possibly damaging winds and hail. Locals who say they are ready for whatever the weather may bring. Jasmine Williams s...
Friday, May 5 2017 9:00 PM EDT2017-05-06 01:00:32 GMT
The body of a man was found in a truck in Shreveport. Police went to the intersection of Travis and Douglas streets, just west of downtown, around 5:30 a.m. They say the man had been shot in the head. Police Chief Alan Crump says investigators will look into surveillance footage - if there are any - to find out more.
