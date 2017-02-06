Roadway improvement plan includes bike paths for Shreveport

Community meeting set for Monday evening

(SHREVEPORT, La.) -- Mayor Ollie Tyler has released her 2017 roadway improvement plan which includes 50 new street projects and the creation of new bike paths. This $6.7 million plan will produce street improvements in all districts of the city.

The city will hold a community meeting to discuss the proposed bike paths at 5:30 p.m. on Monday at Centenary College's Whited Room off Wilkinson Street.

"Since taking office, one of my top priorities was to address the repair/replacement of streets in all areas of the city and to do it with a sense of urgency. Having a Strategic Plan makes that possible," Tyler said. "Although considerable street improvements have been made across the city, there is still much to

do."

Tyler said her administration in the past two years has initiated 148 street projects, totaling $46 million. Of that number, 122 have been completed. When Tyler entered office, more than $350 million was needed to repair streets in the city and these funds were not available.

A new initiative for 2017 will be the creation of bike paths. The 2030 Great Expectations Master Plan identified a need for bike paths in the city. The streets selected for the pilot plan were already identified for asphalt overlay improvements in 2017. They also have adequate space for bike paths and require

minimal effort at no additional cost.