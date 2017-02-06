Smoking Cessation Trust wants former smokers in Louisiana to share their tips for successfully quitting

NEW ORLEANS (February 6, 2017) – The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) recently kicked off its annual “Tips From Former Smokers”TM campaign that encourages former smokers to share their successes with those who are trying to quit. The campaign, now in its sixth year, is scheduled to be on the air for at least 20 weeks throughout 2017. The powerful 15- and 30-second ads will run nationally on cable and network television and online, supported by print versions. There will be additional placements on television, radio, and billboards in 30 markets that have higher rates of cigarette smoking.

Louisiana currently ranks 43 (up three spots from 46 in 2015) out of 50 states for tobacco use according to the 2016 America’s Health Rankings® Report from the United Health Foundation. Presently, 21.9% (24% in 2015) of the state’s adult population lights up. The U.S. average for adult smokers is now 17.5% (18.1% in 2015). The state’s overall health ranking is now 49, up one spot from 50 in 2015.

To help address the toll smoking takes on many Louisianans, the Smoking Cessation Trust is taking a lead from the CDC’s annual “Tips From Former Smokers” campaign and asking former Louisiana smokers to share their quit tips on the Smoking Cessation Trust’s Facebook page to help encourage those still struggling to quit. Did they just go cold turkey? Did a friend or loved one encourage them to quit? Did they hide the cigarettes from themselves? The tips are many and helpful, but the goal is only one—to quit.

“Tobacco use remains the leading cause of preventable death and disease in the United States and in Louisiana and we are tirelessly striving to reach as many eligible Louisiana smokers and provide them with the free products and services they need to successfully quit,” says Mike Rogers, CEO, Smoking Cessation Trust Management Services. “And, in spite of a smoking ban in Orleans Parish, an increased cigarette tax and HUD mandating that public housing soon begin going smoke-free, Louisiana citizens continue to smoke in larger than average numbers. To date, the Smoking Cessation Trust has reached more than 66,000 Louisiana smokers who have chosen to kick the cigarette habit.”

In addition to helping restore smokers’ health, the Smoking Cessation Trust, now in its fifth year, helps smokers save hundreds of dollars annually, as smoking becomes a progressively more expensive habit to support. Also, applying for benefits only takes a few minutes. Louisiana residents who smoked a cigarette before Sept. 1, 1988 and who are approved for inclusion in the Trust program receive, at no cost to them, doctor’s visits, cessation pharmaceuticals, nicotine replacement therapies and cessation counseling. By using these services, evidence suggests that participants will increase the success rate of attempts to stop smoking cigarettes (on average, it takes 8-11 quit attempts), and may successfully quit—for good.

For more information, to see video testimonials of former smokers or to sign up for the Smoking Cessation Trust, please visit www.smokefreela.org or call 504-529-5665 or toll-free at 1-855-259-6346.