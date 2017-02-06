I-30 reopened following deadly crash in Bowie County

Traffic is flowing once again along a stretch of I-30 in Bowie County, Texas after a fatal crash on Monday involving a tanker and a pick up truck.

Authorities initially believed the tanker spilled some hazardous chemicals, but it turns out the leaking material came from the truck.

At one point, the interstate was closed in both directions between FM 561 in Bowie County and Highway 259 in Morris County. The interstate has since reopened. People also had been evacuated in a two mile radius of the accident scene.

The driver of the pick up truck was killed. He's been identified as Mike Steward, 69, of Havana, AR.

Authorities say the accident happened when the pick up truck crashed into the back of the tanker.