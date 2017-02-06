Quantcast

Director of A.E. Phillips Lab School at Louisiana Tech elected t - KTBS.com - Shreveport, LA News, Weather and Sports

Director of A.E. Phillips Lab School at Louisiana Tech elected to national post

RUSTON, La. – Dr. Joanne Hood, director of A. E. Phillips Laboratory School at Louisiana Tech University, has been elected to serve as the State of Louisiana’s representative with the National Association of Elementary School Principals (NAESP).

The NAESP, founded in 1921, is a professional organization serving elementary and middle school principals throughout the United States, Canada and overseas. Hood was elected to the NAESP post by the Board of Directors of the Louisiana Association of Principals (LAP), a local affiliate for NAESP.  Both organizations advocate for the support of principals and their desire to achieve the highest results for children, families and communities.

“I am honored to have been a part of the Louisiana Association of Principals for the past ten years,” said Hood.  “It has been so rewarding to serve on the Board of Directors and work with school leaders all across the state. I am humbled to have been selected to serve in this new capacity and am looking forward to being an advocate for all Louisiana administrators.”

As the state representative, Hood will participate in the NAESP’s annual convention, national leaders’ conference and will maintain an active role on the LAP executive board. As the liaison between the two agencies, she will also ensure that information provided by the NAESP is disseminated to LAP members.

Hood has been a member of the executive board of LAP since 2006 and served as the organization's president from 2012 to 2014.  This is her 28th year in education and 16th year as a school administrator.  Hood said her desire is to create a lasting foundation for learning, drive school and student performance, and to shape the long-term impact of school improvement efforts to align with the NAESP’s vision.

“Following this year’s recognition by multiple, national and state organizations regarding the excellence in education occurring at A. E. Phillips, it seems very appropriate that Dr. Hood would be recognized as a national leader in her profession,” said Dr. Don Schillinger, dean of Louisiana Tech’s College of Education.  “I am very proud of her and the accomplishments of the outstanding faculty, staff, and students she guides and directs.”

Known for its strong academic focus and innovative teaching strategies as well as its emphasis on the arts, A.E. Phillips Laboratory School at Louisiana Tech is a K-8 school that serves as a model for the use of research-based instructional practices as well as the integration of technology in the classroom. Additionally, it offers a site for Louisiana Tech education majors to observe and practice effective teaching strategies in a supportive environment.

