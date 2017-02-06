Caddo Parish Jail Bookings 02/05/17

Wednesday, May 10 2017 6:16 AM EDT2017-05-10 10:16:36 GMT
BATON ROUGE — Gov. John Bel Edwards pledged his commitment to expanding the success of Jobs for Louisiana Graduates (JAG-LA) during the national JAG Board Meeting held in Louisiana. “The results of JAG-LA prove that it can help young people faced with major challenges become productive members of their families, communities and society,” said Gov. Edwards. “Not only are they taught important life skills, but they are able to be placed in go...
Friday, May 5 2017 9:00 PM EDT2017-05-06 01:00:32 GMT
The body of a man was found in a truck in Shreveport. Police went to the intersection of Travis and Douglas streets, just west of downtown, around 5:30 a.m. They say the man had been shot in the head. Police Chief Alan Crump says investigators will look into surveillance footage - if there are any - to find out more.
