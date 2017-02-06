Quantcast

DeSoto School Board purchases land for possible future expansion - KTBS.com - Shreveport, LA News, Weather and Sports

DeSoto School Board purchases land for possible future expansion

Property outlined south of the existing campus has been purchased by the DeSoto Parish School Board.
STONEWALL, La. -

The DeSoto Parish School Board this week should finalize purchase of an almost 40-acre tract of land adjacent to the North DeSoto campus.

The board gave its approval for the purchase at Thursday's meeting. Closing should be by week’s end, Superintendent Cade Brumley said.

The land fronting U.S. Highway 171 stretches from the current boundary at the lower elementary school southward to Red Bluff Road. Owned by the Delatin family, the acreage was appraised at $1.7 million. The board purchased it for $1.3 million.

The money came from a capital projects fund designated for North DeSoto’s District 2. It was not diverted from any other parish schools’ funds.

A house located on the property will be moved at some point. There are no immediate plans to make any other improvements to the land.

Brumley said the board felt it was prudent to go ahead with the purchase as soon as they found it was for sale so that it will be available for development when it’s needed for future expansion.

North DeSoto schools have been a magnet for growth in recent years. The schools have been recognized for the students’ academic achievement and boast of state and national awards.

DeSoto’s entire school district attained an “A” ranking last year, putting it ahead of other surrounding school districts.

A new subdivision under development and plans announced for another one factor into the district’s concern that more classrooms will be needed to accommodate Stonewall area school children.  

