Update: Mansfield man with pending sexual battery charges denied bond

A Mansfield man arrested for the second time on charges related to inappropriate sexual conduct with young females was denied bond Thursday morning.

That means J. Riley Bell, 32, will remain behind bars until his trial.

Retired Judge Peyton Cunningham Jr., of Natchitoches, decided in favor of the bond revocation request filed by District Attorney Gary Evans following a hearing Thursday in DeSoto District Court.

Cunningham was appointed to handle the matter after District Judge Amy Burford-McCartney recused herself. District Judge Charles B. Adams had already removed himself from hearing the case.

Evans said he is trying to get Bell's trial on the pending charges scheduled for a special setting in April or June.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A Mansfield man already awaiting prosecution on charges related inappropriate sexual conduct with a young female is back in jail accused of doing the same thing again - with a different girl.

J. Riley Bell, 32, of Mansfield, was arrested Saturday on charges of sexual battery, contributing to the endangerment of a minor and false imprisonment. He remains in the DeSoto Parish Detention Center without bond.

Bell’s alleged victim is a 16-year-old who was visiting in his home. He is accused of locking her in the house. However, the teen escaped and contacted authorities. Bell was arrested at his residence without incident.

Bell was first arrested in November 2015 -- just weeks after he was unsuccessful in an election bid for a parish political office -- on one count of indecent behavior with juveniles and sexual battery. A DeSoto grand jury indicted him in January 2016 on a single count of indecent behavior with juveniles.

In October, the DeSoto District Attorney’s office filed additional charges against Bell. New bills of information accuse Bell of two counts of indecent behavior with juveniles and one count each of indecent behavior with juveniles by improper communication and sexual battery.

According to court documents, Bell is accused of sticking his hands down the young girl’s pants and fondling her after coming in contact with her at a festival. He also met up with her on a different day in a restaurant parking lot and drove to another location, where he kissed and touched her.

The documents additionally claim Bell committed “lewd and lascivious acts” by kissing the girl after a high school game while parked on the side of the road near Grand Cane, and that texts and images were sent to her “with the intent to arouse and gratify the sexual desires.”

Bell is scheduled to appear in DeSoto District Court Feb. 14 for arraignment on the October charges. He had pleaded not guilty on the January 2016 indictment.

Bell’s case was assigned to an ad hoc judge because of the recusals of the two DeSoto Parish judges.

District Attorney Gary Evans said Monday he is filing a motion to revoke Bell’s original $180,000 bond that was posted following his first arrest.