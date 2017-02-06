Shreveport Country Club for sale

After closing its doors back in October the 117-year-old Shreveport Country Club is now up for sale and it's likely not going to remain a golf course.

The property is more than 200 acres big and is selling for $4.3 million.

Doug Abington with Sealy Real Estate Services is the company that the country club owner, Reverend Denny Duron is working with.

Abington says they've been trying to think outside the box and have heard so many redevelopment options for such a large land.

"I have heard everything from residential to even, now this may sound crazy, but a graveyard just because of the acreage," said Abington.

He says there has been some interest and right now it could possibly become a medical or residential development.



We spoke to concerned homeowners living right next to the old country club and asked them what they would and wouldn't like to replace the golf course and club house.

"I don't think this neighborhood needs any low income apartments brought into it or anything that could bring our property values down...The city has enough crime problems I think without bringing them down here to our neighborhood," said Larry Lewis who's been living there for 27 years.

Dennis Sells who's lives a few houses down has been a resident there for 28 years. He agrees with Lewis and says residents like them want a say on who will buy the property and why.



"We'd like to focus in on our input at the point that the sale is made," said Sells.

As the country club's future remains up-in-the-air The country club hills neighborhood association says they would like to see the property sold within three months.

The President Of The Country Club Hills Neighborhood Association Wendell Delaney sent us the following emailed statement:

"We have a great relationship and partnership with the club. However, we are being very patient with the closure and we would welcome a new development. What we can not afford to embraced are some type of low income homes or allow the beautiful landscape to become an eye sore to the community. Personally, I think the acreage have a great opportunity to be something special. What I do know all parties need to be at the table, the owner, community, investors and the city." - Coach Wendell Delaney

The property has only been in the market for a week.

Abington says reassuringly, "We're hoping that it'll be something good for the community, just as the Shreveport Country Club has been great for the community for over a hundred years now."