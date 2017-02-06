Elio Motors pushes production back to 2018, if it survives

A risky car concept and a wildly successful $17 million dollar crowdfunding effort used to help finance it.

Elio Motors, at one point, had stock selling as high as 75 dollars per share.

In 20-13, 50-thousand people made non-refundable deposits for its 3-wheeled vehicles promised to be built in Shreveport.

Now 2017, and to date you can count on one hand the number of cars Elio has built.. and a securities and exchange filing shows the company is at risk of shutting down.



But you would would never know just looking at Elio's official Facebook page.

It's cover photo touts only 692 reservations remain for its fuel-efficient 3-wheeler offered at a base price of 73-hundred dollars.

But, when you look at the company's responses, representatives reveal what has become all too common with Elio Motors: another production delay. This time it's till 2018.

The delay, coincides with Elio's most recent dismal financial report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

In black and white, documents show the company is running out of money.

Since Elio's inception in 2009, it has generated zero net income.

It has paid zero dividends to its shareholders and has produced only 5 prototype cars.

Dr. David Hoaas, professor of Economics at Centenary College and Linco Chair of Business Administration says the positive news here: Elio's transparency.

"They are trying and are very clear that they are having difficulties," said Dr. Hoaas.

As of September 30th, 2016, Elio Motors has only $101,317 dollars in cash reserves, down from 6.87 million at the beginning of last year. And while Elio has collected 25.9 million in non-refundable customer deposits, that money is now being used to quote "fund operations". Elio reports an almost 124 million dollar accumulated deficit. News Hoaas doesn't see as promising.

"They are very open about the fact that they may fail in this endeavor," added Dr. Hoaas.

Also revealed in the report. answers to why equipment inside the former General Motors plant in Shreveport was gutted and sold.

Remember Elio Motors is only leasing the building and last year it's company president, Paul Elio was grilled by government officials demanding to know what happened to the equipment.

SEC documents show Elio placed unwanted equipment for up for sale starting late 2014 through September 30, 2016 and banked 4.9 million in net proceeds. Elio also reports an additional 1.1 million in equipment is still available for sale, which the company believes "will be sold prior to the commencement of production".

That is if production ever happens!

Elio has applied for a 185 million dollar loan from the Department of Energy and federal credits due to its cars energy efficiency.

None, however have been approved. Elio reports if this financing is not obtained, "it will rely on funding through customer reservations and selling debt. Elio adds ominously, "if we are unable to continue to obtain financing,... we may have to curtail our business sharply or cease operations altogether." Dr. Hoaas says the writing is on the wall.

"What they are doing now is trying to restructure their finances to continue production but they are very clear that they are not going to be able to do that."

Sick of unmet promises and delays, at least one Elio's buyer is taking the company to court to get their reservation money back.

A petition has also been started to file a class action lawsuit against the auto-maker.

Elio's stock price reflects problems too. As of late last week, Elio shares had dropped to 8 dollars.

One of the criticisms of Elio Motors here in Shreveport, is that Caddo Parish lost out on other potential manufacturers at the GM plant while waiting on Elio.

KTBS-3 reached out to Paul Elio, President and founder of Elio Motor's. He acknowledged that he is aware of pending litigation against his company, and says, "We are very clear that we offer both refundable and non-refundable reservations to support our project. The consumer has a choice and either picks an all in non-refundable or want in refundable reservation, depending on what benefits they want to receive as each is clear on the benefits and risk."

Tomorrow on KTBS-3 News at 6, we'll have Paul Elio's full interview and his response to critics who say his company is a fraud.