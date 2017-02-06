Pickin' and grinnin' in Blanchard

Some of them are picking; and all of them are grinning. We're talking about a group of musicians that meet every Monday night in the Blanchard, Louisiana Town Hall.

They bring their guitars; their fiddles; their ukuleles-- and all of them bring their love of music-- and one another.

They also bring memories of an old television show.

"I'm a pickin'; and I'm a grinnin."

That's how one of the most popular segments of the 1960's country music television show 'Hee Haw' began every week.

The Blanchard pickers carry on in the same tradition.

"We started it 16 years ago," said Bill Smelley, "and we've been doing this ever since. A lot of the same players, who were playing then, are still playing now."

That includes Bob Edward Kent-- better known as Wordy.

"We've been playing a long time," said Kent, "and I've been playing since I was 12-- and I'm going on 92."

Eighty years of picking and grinning.

Much of this story is dedicated to listening to the music of the Blanchard pickers; it doesn't really translate to the written page.

In order to get the most out of this story-- click on the video attached to this article.

And enjoy the pickin' and grinnin'.