Quantcast

Tx human remains confirmed as college student - KTBS.com - Shreveport, LA News, Weather and Sports

Tx human remains confirmed as college student

Posted: Updated:
Alpine, TX -


   ALPINE, Texas (AP) -- Human remains found in a shallow West Texas grave last week have been identified conclusively as those of a missing college student.
   Brewster County Sheriff Ronny Dodson told reporters Monday that dental records helped confirm the identity of Sul Ross State University student Zuzu Verk. The 22-year-old Fort Worth woman had been missing since Oct. 12.
   Her boyfriend, 26-year-old Robert Fabian of Alpine, is jailed on a charge of tampering with evidence by concealing a human corpse. Verk was last seen alive was while on a date with Fabian.
   A friend of Fabian's, 28-year-old Chris Estrada, is jailed on a corpse concealment charge in Phoenix awaiting return to Texas.

  • 3 Investigates & ArkLaTex In-DepthMore>>

  • ArkLaTex In-Depth

    Trio of Thirty-somethings energize Shreveport's sagging economy, one party at a time

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 9:15 PM EDT2017-05-11 01:15:44 GMT
    Grant (l), Andrew (m), and Matt (r)Grant (l), Andrew (m), and Matt (r)
    How could hamburgers and beer, coffee and bagels, and a marketing whiz-kid possibly bring a depressed former oil boom town back to life? Shreveport's three "business bros" -- a trio of thirty-somethings whose post graduate search for success brought them right back home -- are showing Shreveport how, one party at a time. Matthew Snyder runs Pinpoint Marketing, a firm that helps small businesses grow, through aggressive and imaginative strategies. Grant Nuckolls runs Twiste...
    How could hamburgers and beer, coffee and bagels, and a marketing whiz-kid possibly bring a depressed former oil boom town back to life? Shreveport's three "business bros" -- a trio of thirty-somethings whose post graduate search for success brought them right back home -- are showing Shreveport how, one party at a time. Matthew Snyder runs Pinpoint Marketing, a firm that helps small businesses grow, through aggressive and imaginative strategies. Grant Nuckolls runs Twiste...

  • ArkLaTex In-Depth

    A life saving chance encounter in DeSoto Parish

    A life saving chance encounter in DeSoto Parish

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 4:35 PM EDT2017-05-10 20:35:16 GMT
    Micayla SpringerMicayla Springer

    When you were in high school you probably never thought what you were learning would help you save somebody's life.  Well there is one lady in the arklatex who is alive because  a teen in a desoto parish was paying attention in class.

    When you were in high school you probably never thought what you were learning would help you save somebody's life.  Well there is one lady in the arklatex who is alive because  a teen in a desoto parish was paying attention in class.

  • ArkLaTex In-Depth

    Spray paint vandals target historic buildings in downtown Shreveport

    Spray paint vandals target historic buildings in downtown Shreveport

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 6:08 PM EDT2017-05-09 22:08:16 GMT
    The city of Shreveport has a problem over spray paint.  It's on electric boxes, walls, it's even been recently removed from works of art and now city officials are seeing the writing on the wall when it comes to decreasing the amount of graffiti in the area.  "We're seeing vandalism and graffiti all across Shreveport, but specifically a couple weeks ago we got tagged in downtown Shreveport. A number of one hundred year-old buildings got spray painted and there is abso...
    The city of Shreveport has a problem over spray paint.  It's on electric boxes, walls, it's even been recently removed from works of art and now city officials are seeing the writing on the wall when it comes to decreasing the amount of graffiti in the area.  "We're seeing vandalism and graffiti all across Shreveport, but specifically a couple weeks ago we got tagged in downtown Shreveport. A number of one hundred year-old buildings got spray painted and there is abso...
    •   

  • Top StoryMore>>

  • The 2017 Independence Bowl slated for December 27th

    The 2017 Independence Bowl slated for December 27th

    Thursday, May 11 2017 12:03 AM EDT2017-05-11 04:03:50 GMT

    The 42nd playing of the Independence Bowl will be televised on ESPN.

    The 42nd playing of the Independence Bowl will be televised on ESPN.

  • Marshall foster mom arrested on child injury charge

    Marshall foster mom arrested on child injury charge

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 11:33 PM EDT2017-05-11 03:33:22 GMT
    Michelle Lee Hayes - 42 Marshall TX, arrested for injury to a childMichelle Lee Hayes - 42 Marshall TX, arrested for injury to a child

    42-year-old foster mother, Michelle Lee Hayes, was arrested last week for injury to a child after she allegedly abused a toddler in her care, causing bruising, swelling and bleeding to the child's brain. 

    42-year-old foster mother, Michelle Lee Hayes, was arrested last week for injury to a child after she allegedly abused a toddler in her care, causing bruising, swelling and bleeding to the child's brain. 

  • TTPD hosts Texas Peace Officer Memorial Ceremony

    TTPD hosts Texas Peace Officer Memorial Ceremony

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 10:08 PM EDT2017-05-11 02:08:29 GMT

    Texarkana, Texas, honors the men and women who gave their lives while serving and protecting.       

    Texarkana, Texas, honors the men and women who gave their lives while serving and protecting.       

    •   

  • Weather HeadlinesMore>>

  • Slight risk of severe weather Thursday

    Slight risk of severe weather Thursday

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 6:06 PM EDT2017-05-09 22:06:47 GMT
    Figure 1: Severe Storm Threat for Thursday Afternoon and Evening...Hail, Damaging Winds and Flash Flooding are possible.Figure 1: Severe Storm Threat for Thursday Afternoon and Evening...Hail, Damaging Winds and Flash Flooding are possible.

    A cold front is forecast to bring scattered showers and storms Thursday afternoon through Friday morning.  Some could be severe Thursday afternoon and evening.  Here are the details.

    A cold front is forecast to bring scattered showers and storms Thursday afternoon through Friday morning.  Some could be severe Thursday afternoon and evening.  Here are the details.

  • Hurricane Preparedness Week

    Hurricane Preparedness Week

    Monday, May 8 2017 7:55 PM EDT2017-05-08 23:55:25 GMT
    Figure 1: Inland Tropical Storm Rita over the ArkLaTex ...courtesy of NASAFigure 1: Inland Tropical Storm Rita over the ArkLaTex ...courtesy of NASA

    Atlantic hurricane season starts in just three weeks.  Now is the time to get ready even for residents in the ArkLaTex.  The National Hurricane Center is promoting Hurricane Preparedness Week as a reminder.  Here's more.

    Atlantic hurricane season starts in just three weeks.  Now is the time to get ready even for residents in the ArkLaTex.  The National Hurricane Center is promoting Hurricane Preparedness Week as a reminder.  Here's more.

  • Great weather for the Barksdale Air Show

    Great weather for the Barksdale Air Show

    Thursday, May 4 2017 10:49 PM EDT2017-05-05 02:49:55 GMT
    FIgure 1: Saturday's Air Show ForecastFIgure 1: Saturday's Air Show Forecast

    Sunshine is the forecast for this weekend's Barksdale Air Force Base Air Show.  Here are the forecast details.

    Sunshine is the forecast for this weekend's Barksdale Air Force Base Air Show.  Here are the forecast details.

    •   




  • KTBS 3 News Tips

    Send your news tip or story idea to the KTBS 3 Newsroom.  Enter your email address below to get started.

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thank you for your submission to KTBS 3 News.  A member of our staff may contact you for more information.

Share Your Images
Powered by Frankly