Quantcast

Shreveport police searching for missing 4-year-old - KTBS.com - Shreveport, LA News, Weather and Sports

Shreveport police searching for missing 4-year-old

Posted: Updated:
SHREVEPORT, La -

Nearly two dozen Shreveport police officers are combing a neighborhood for a missing boy.

Shawn Williams was last seen at his home in the 2800 block of Essex Street about 9 p.m. Monday. His family said he was getting ready for a bath, and then they couldn't find him.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 911.

Powered by Frankly