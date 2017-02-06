DeSoto authorities still seek missing woman

DeSoto Parish authorities are still seeking a missing Logansport woman.

Michelle Curry Ford, 46, was last seen about 10 p.m. Feb. 2 in the Logansport area. She's about 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds.

It is believed she has contacts in the East Texas area and could be in the area of Center, TX. Anyone with information regarding Michelle’s location or anyone who may have additional information is asked to contact the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 872-3956.