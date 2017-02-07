UPDATE: Missing 4 Year Old Found

Quantcast

Shawn Williams, 4 Shawn Williams, 4
SHREVEPORT, La. -

Update:

Sallie Mae Small of 2829 Valley Ridge Road has been arrested booked into Shreveport City Jail at 8:45 a.m. this morning.

She has been charged with simple kidnapping.

She lives right behind Shawn Williams' home on the 2800 block of Essex Street.

The boy's father, Shawn Jenkins says Smalls is an acquaintance who took Williams while Jenkins was just across the street delivering some food to a neighbor and her children who happen to be Small's daughter and grandchildren.

----------------------

Update: Feb. 7  @ 7:15am

Missing Child Shawn Williams was found safe.

No other details available at this time.

We have a crew there gathering information and will bring us an update at 9am on KPXJ CW 21.

----------------------

There's still no sign Tuesday morning of a missing child in Shreveport.

SPD is actively looking for little Shawn Williams, 4.  He was reported missing Monday evening and last seen at his home in the 2800 block of Essex Street about 9pm.

Williams weighs approximately 45 pounds and stand approximately 45’ inches tall.  According to family members, Williams was reportedly getting ready to be bathed when relatives noticed he was missing.  There is no clothing description available for the child.  

Patrol officers are actively searching the surrounding areas.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Shawn Williams, contact Shreveport Police at (318) 673-7221, (318) 673-7300 (option 3), or 911.





