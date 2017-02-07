Shreveport Police investigate armed robbery of convenience store

Quantcast

SHREVEPORT, La. -

Shreveport Police detectives are investigating the armed robbery of a local convenience store Monday evening in west Shreveport.

Shortly after 9:00 p.m., Shreveport Police patrol officers were called to the Triple J store located in the 4100 block of Hearne Avenue.  According to information gathered at the scene, a man armed with a gun, entered the business and confronted the clerk demanding money.

The suspect, after making off with an undisclosed amount of money from the store’s register, fled from the scene.  The clerk was not injured during the ordeal. 

The suspect was described as a black male who stood approximately five feet seven inches tall with a slim build.  The suspect was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, black pants, with a black cloth covering his face.  

Shreveport Police Robbery detectives were able to gather surveillance video from the business in an effort to locate the suspect.  

Anyone with any information about the crime is asked to contact Crimestoppers at (318) 673-7373 or visit their website at www.lockemup.org





