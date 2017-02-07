4 ways to stay healthy while managing a full-time job

Ron Davis has been selected as Marshall, TX's interim police chief. Davis had previously retired as Addison, TX police chief where he served for about 25 years. Before that, he was an officer with the Dallas's police department for a little over ten years.

