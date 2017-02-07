Quantcast

Britney Spears asks for prayers for her niece

(CNN) -- Britney Spears is asking for prayers for her niece who was injured in an ATV accident.

The pop star posted a photo of 8-year-old Maddie on Instagram Monday and wrote, "Need all the wishes and prayers for my niece."

Maddie is the daughter of Spears' younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears.

    The child was steering her ATV to avoid a ditch when she drove into a pond on the family's property in Louisiana on Sunday afternoon, according to a statement from the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Daniel Edwards.

    Family members rushed into the water to try and rescue the child, who was "trapped and secured by the seat belt and the ATV's safety netting," the statement read. First responders arrived on the scene within two minutes and assisted in freeing the girl, who is reportedly in stable but critical condition, according to the Sheriff.

    Jamie Lynn Spears, 25, starred in Nickelodeon's "Zoey 101" as a teen. She stepped away from the spotlight when she became pregnant in 2007.

    Now a country music writer and singer, she released an album titled "The Journey" in 2014. That same year, she married voice actor Jamie Watson.





    Public hearings set to decide future of Confederate monument at the Caddo Parish Courthouse

      A Caddo Parish Commission citizen advisory committee established last year to craft recommendations for the future of the 115-year-old Confederate monument on the Caddo Parish Courthouse grounds has set a series of public hearings in May to seek public input. 

    UPDATED: Paul Elio insists he'll still build cars in Shreveport

      The head of Elio Motors, the troubled car company that has promised to build vehicles here, insisted Thursday he has addressed funding issues and will still build cars here, individuals familiar with the situation said.

      How do you know when to trust your dentist?

          During a check up, the dentist comes out and tells you not only does your child have 8 cavities, but they want to fix them right there, right now. What do you do? Most parents might just say yes but one family we talked to says that was a red flag. 

