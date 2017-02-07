Bob Griffin's Good Life: American History Tour

Thursday, May 11 2017 3:22 PM EDT2017-05-11 19:22:37 GMT
Caddo Parish Confederate Monument
A Caddo Parish Commission citizen advisory committee established last year to craft recommendations for the future of the 115-year-old Confederate monument on the Caddo Parish Courthouse grounds has set a series of public hearings in May to seek public input.
Thursday, May 11 2017 3:21 PM EDT2017-05-11 19:21:45 GMT
Paul Elio
The head of Elio Motors, the troubled car company that has promised to build vehicles here, insisted Thursday he has addressed funding issues and will still build cars here, individuals familiar with the situation said.
Thursday, May 11 2017 12:52 PM EDT2017-05-11 16:52:35 GMT
During a check up, the dentist comes out and tells you not only does your child have 8 cavities, but they want to fix them right there, right now. What do you do? Most parents might just say yes but one family we talked to says that was a red flag.
Wednesday, May 10 2017 9:15 PM EDT2017-05-11 01:15:44 GMT
Grant (l), Andrew (m), and Matt (r)
How could hamburgers and beer, coffee and bagels, and a marketing whiz-kid possibly bring a depressed former oil boom town back to life? Shreveport's three "business bros" -- a trio of thirty-somethings whose post graduate search for success brought them right back home -- are showing Shreveport how, one party at a time. Matthew Snyder runs Pinpoint Marketing, a firm that helps small businesses grow, through aggressive and imaginative strategies. Grant Nuckolls runs Twiste...
Wednesday, May 10 2017 4:35 PM EDT2017-05-10 20:35:16 GMT
Micayla Springer
When you were in high school you probably never thought what you were learning would help you save somebody's life. Well there is one lady in the arklatex who is alive because a teen in a desoto parish was paying attention in class.
Tuesday, May 9 2017 6:08 PM EDT2017-05-09 22:08:16 GMT
The city of Shreveport has a problem over spray paint. It's on electric boxes, walls, it's even been recently removed from works of art and now city officials are seeing the writing on the wall when it comes to decreasing the amount of graffiti in the area. "We're seeing vandalism and graffiti all across Shreveport, but specifically a couple weeks ago we got tagged in downtown Shreveport. A number of one hundred year-old buildings got spray painted and there is abso...
Monday, May 8 2017 7:55 PM EDT2017-05-08 23:55:25 GMT
Figure 1: Inland Tropical Storm Rita over the ArkLaTex ...courtesy of NASA
Atlantic hurricane season starts in just three weeks. Now is the time to get ready even for residents in the ArkLaTex. The National Hurricane Center is promoting Hurricane Preparedness Week as a reminder. Here's more.
Wednesday, May 3 2017 6:40 PM EDT2017-05-03 22:40:20 GMT
Front street didn't have a lot of foot traffic Wednesday. Restaurants and boutiques only had a handful of customers as rain poured all day long. It has been raining pretty much since I got here around noon. Scattered thunderstorms are expected throughout the afternoon with a cold front forecasted to sweep through at around 6 p.m. bringing some possibly damaging winds and hail. Locals who say they are ready for whatever the weather may bring. Jasmine Williams s...
Friday, May 5 2017 9:00 PM EDT2017-05-06 01:00:32 GMT
The body of a man was found in a truck in Shreveport. Police went to the intersection of Travis and Douglas streets, just west of downtown, around 5:30 a.m. They say the man had been shot in the head. Police Chief Alan Crump says investigators will look into surveillance footage - if there are any - to find out more.
