Police: Ankle monitor helps tie suspect to house burglary

SLIDELL, La. (AP) -- Louisiana police say a bail bond company's ankle monitor helped make a burglary case against a New Orleans man.

   Police in Slidell, about 30 miles from New Orleans, say the GPS device showed that 56-year-old John Davis spent 16 minutes in and around a house where jewelry, electronics and firearms had been stolen.

   A news release Monday says information from the monitor let detectives arrest Davis on a burglary charge.

   Police spokesman Chad Olivier says detectives began investigating Davis on a tip.

   He says they learned that a bail bond company had required the monitor before putting up bond to release Davis after an arrest in New Orleans and were able to get its tracking information.

