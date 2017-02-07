Bossier Parish Jail Bookings 02/06/17

A Caddo Parish Commission citizen advisory committee established last year to craft recommendations for the future of the 115-year-old Confederate monument on the Caddo Parish Courthouse grounds has set a series of public hearings in May to seek public input.

The head of Elio Motors, the troubled car company that has promised to build vehicles here, insisted Thursday he has addressed funding issues and will still build cars here, individuals familiar with the situation said.

During a check up, the dentist comes out and tells you not only does your child have 8 cavities, but they want to fix them right there, right now. What do you do? Most parents might just say yes but one family we talked to says that was a red flag.

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport Fire Department and Department of Water & Sewerage have completed the testing of fire hydrants throughout the city in preparation for the upcoming Fire Insurance Rating. Crews conducted fire flow tests throughout the city ensuring water flow from the city's system to hydrants is to standard. The evaluation is conducted by Property Insurance Association of Louisiana. The fire department is evaluated every five ye...