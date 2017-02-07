Quantcast

Caddo Parish Jail Bookings 02/06/17 - KTBS.com - Shreveport, LA News, Weather and Sports

Caddo Parish Jail Bookings 02/06/17

.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Public hearings set to decide future of Confederate monument at the Caddo Parish Courthouse

    Public hearings set to decide future of Confederate monument at the Caddo Parish Courthouse

    Thursday, May 11 2017 3:22 PM EDT2017-05-11 19:22:37 GMT
    Caddo Parish Confederate MonumentCaddo Parish Confederate Monument

    A Caddo Parish Commission citizen advisory committee established last year to craft recommendations for the future of the 115-year-old Confederate monument on the Caddo Parish Courthouse grounds has set a series of public hearings in May to seek public input. 

    A Caddo Parish Commission citizen advisory committee established last year to craft recommendations for the future of the 115-year-old Confederate monument on the Caddo Parish Courthouse grounds has set a series of public hearings in May to seek public input. 

  • UPDATED: Paul Elio insists he'll still build cars in Shreveport

    UPDATED: Paul Elio insists he'll still build cars in Shreveport

    Thursday, May 11 2017 3:21 PM EDT2017-05-11 19:21:45 GMT
    Paul ElioPaul Elio

    The head of Elio Motors, the troubled car company that has promised to build vehicles here, insisted Thursday he has addressed funding issues and will still build cars here, individuals familiar with the situation said.

    The head of Elio Motors, the troubled car company that has promised to build vehicles here, insisted Thursday he has addressed funding issues and will still build cars here, individuals familiar with the situation said.

  • ArkLaTex In-Depth

    How do you know when to trust your dentist?

    How do you know when to trust your dentist?

    Thursday, May 11 2017 12:52 PM EDT2017-05-11 16:52:35 GMT

        During a check up, the dentist comes out and tells you not only does your child have 8 cavities, but they want to fix them right there, right now. What do you do? Most parents might just say yes but one family we talked to says that was a red flag. 

        During a check up, the dentist comes out and tells you not only does your child have 8 cavities, but they want to fix them right there, right now. What do you do? Most parents might just say yes but one family we talked to says that was a red flag. 

    •   
Section is sponsored by:
Share Your Images
Powered by Frankly