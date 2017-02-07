Quantcast

Suspected getaway driver pleaded guilty to first-degree murder

PARAGOULD, Ark. (AP) -- The suspected getaway driver for a Leachville woman who pleaded guilty to killing a rural grocery store manager in northeast Arkansas has also pleaded guilty to first-degree murder.

   Prosecutor Scott Ellington tells the Jonesboro Sun 53-year-old Darrel Eugene Swan, of Paragould, pleaded guilty Monday. He is expected to receive 30 years in prison.

   In January, 31-year-old Stacey Keplinger pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and attempted murder. She was charged in the Dec. 23, 2015, shooting death of Stacy Quintana and the attempted shooting of a delivery truck driver at Lorado Grocery in Greene County.

   Fifty-eight-year-old Charles Quintana, who is the ex-husband of the victim, also faces charges in the case. Quintana is suspected to be the masterminded behind his ex-wife's shooting. Quintana has pleaded not guilty to felony charges of capital murder, aggravated assault, kidnapping and first-degree battery.

