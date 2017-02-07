Boy, 14, accused of firing gun in high school courtyard

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) -- Authorities say a freshman at a Baton Rouge high school pulled out a gun during an altercation and fired shots on campus.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said in a statement that the 14-year-old boy fired a gun multiple times Monday morning in a courtyard at Scotlandville Magnet High School before fleeing. Nobody was injured in the shooting.

School principal Tiffany Quiett tells The Advocate that the boy was about to get into a physical fight with three other students when he pulled the gun.

Authorities say a plainclothes deputy caught the freshman about ten minutes after the shooting. The boy faces multiple charges, including attempted second-degree murder.

Officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish School system have confirmed that the school does not have metal detectors.