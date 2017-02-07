Quantcast

CPSO seeks owner of horses

CADDO PARISH, La. -

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office picked up two horses in the 12000 block of Rust Lane in Keithville on Tuesday.

One is a brown mare and the other is a brown yearling which appears to be blind in one eye.

They are being held by the Caddo Sheriff’s Stock Patrol until the owner can be located.

To claim them, contact Deputy Gary Bailey at 681-1120.

    There is insufficient evidence to prosecute anyone for taking 14,100 hydrocodone pills from the Shreveport Police Department's evidence storage facility, said the Caddo Parish district attorney, who released the investigative file Thursday because the statute of limitations to file charges has expired. The police officers' union had gone to court to get the full investigative file of the missing drugs. 

    The head of Elio Motors, the troubled car company that has promised to build vehicles here, insisted Thursday he has addressed funding issues and will still build cars here, individuals familiar with the situation said.

    Interstate 49 in DeSoto Parish will close Friday and Monday nights while crews move mining equipment across the highway. 

