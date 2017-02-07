Feeling overwhelmed at work? Here are some tips for coping

Do you find yourself feeling overwhelmed at times? If so, you're not alone.

More than half of the people who work in the United States feel overworked or overwhelmed -- at least some of the time, according to a study by The Families and Work Institute.

Seventy percent say they often dream of having a different job.

About one-quarter of respondents said they worked 50 or more hours a week, while 22 percent said they worked six to seven days a week.

Overworking can affect your productivity and impact your relationships with co-workers.

Many people are speaking out on this issue including Prince William, England's Duke of Cambridge.

Addressing an audience of health writers, Prince William stressed that "silence can kill" when talking about feeling overwhelmed with his responsibilities as a member of the royal family.

He also shared that suicide has become the leading cause of death of British men under the age of 50.

The key to good mental health, he told the audience, is speaking up about how you're feeling.

Here are few more tips..