UPDATE - Arkansas toddler found unharmed, Amber Alert canceled

UPDATE: Police in Conway, Ar have canceled the Amber Alert. The child has been found unharmed.

(Conway, AR) -- A toddler snatched at knife point could be in danger in Arkansas. As a result, the Conway Police Department has issued a Level 2 Amber Alert for one and a half your old Jimmy Fernando Bonilla. Little Jimmy vanished about 4:45am Tuesday from Conway.

Authorities say the child was taken at knife point by Yimi Antonia Navarro-Cruz, 23, and was last seen wearing only a diaper.

Navarro-Cruz is hispanic, 5'5" with short black hair and brown eyes. He has a medium build and was last seen wearing a red hoodie.

Police believe he's traveling in a 2003 Volkswagen Jetta 4 door with Arkansas license plate #995SAM

If you have any information about this case, contact Conway Police at (501) 450-6120.