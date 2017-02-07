Coushatta man pleads guilty to drug, firearm charges

A Coushatta man pleaded guilty last week in U.S. District Court to illegally possessing methamphetamine and firearms, U.S. Attorney Stephanie Finley said in a news release.

Aaron Joseph Clark, 65, of Coushatta, pleaded guilty Thursday before U.S. District Judge Elizabeth E. Foote to one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

Clark was arrested after law enforcement agents identified him as a suspect in a drug case and conducted a search of his temporary residence in Ringgold on Jan. 26, 2016. They found a gram of methamphetamine, two grams of marijuana and nine Xanax pills. They also found digital scales, baggies, syringes and pipes.

Additionally, agents located ammunition and a number of loaded weapons, including three revolvers, two derringers, four pistols, four rifles, three shotguns and a weapon made from a shotgun with no serial number. Two of the shotguns were sawed off, and at least six silencers were also found among his possessions. Two days later, agents found 20 grams of methamphetamine hidden in an ammo bag.

Clark will be sentenced May 31. He faces up to 20 years in prison for the drug distribution count and mandatory five years for the firearm count, which is to run consecutive to the distribution count. He also faces at least three years of supervised release and a $1 million fine.

The ATF, Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office, Red River Parish Sheriff’s Office and Tri-Parish Drug Task Force conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Mary J. Mudrick prosecuted the case.